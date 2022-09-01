Read full article on original website
grunt
3d ago
Are all Democrats termites that eat away at the foundations of civilization or just the majority? Youngkin is doing a great job and they attack him for it. They even attack him for not taking a salary.
John Mastin
4d ago
just because he donated his salary does not give him the right to spend tax payer money on his campaigning and the other areas involved around that. Youngkin...don't be like a trumper and think just because you donate your salary that you should be able to do whatever you want to....Virginia has an eye on everything you do and say.
Light
4d ago
Youngkin Youngkin, I've been thinking...what's that stuff you been drinking? Is it whiskey, is it wine? Oh my gosh! It's Trumpkinstein!
WDBJ7.com
Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
WHSV
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
wvtf.org
Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them
As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
carolinajournal.com
Partisan vote by state elections board saves N.C. Senate candidate’s campaign
The Democrat-controlled N.C. State Board of Elections overruled the Currituck County elections board Friday and kept a Democrat’s campaign alive in state Senate District 3. The 3-2 party-line vote from the state elections board responded to a protest filed by Republican Sen. Bobby Hanig that his Democrat opponent was ineligible to run in District 3.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
outerbanksvoice.com
NC Elections Board denies Hanig’s effort to remove Jordan from ballot
After about an hour of debate and discussion on Sept. 2, the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled against Republican Bobby Hanig’s challenge to the candidacy of his Democratic rival Valerie Jordan on residency grounds. The 3-2 decision, which broke down along party lines, allows Jordan to remain on...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend
RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
emu.edu
EMU ranked sixth among Virginia liberal arts colleges by Niche
In a nationwide survey, Eastern Mennonite University earned several top rankings, including #5 out of 26 Best Small Colleges in Virginia, from Niche’s 2023 Best College Rankings, released in August. The university was also named. #2 out of 20 on the Best Colleges with No Application Fee in Virginia;
Speaker calls West Virginia House of Delegates back to session
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates will be called back into session on Monday, Sept. 12 after being recessed subject to the call of the Chair. The House of Delegates released a statement Friday, Sept. 2 that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) intends to contact members to call them […]
WSLS
State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
