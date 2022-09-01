ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 85

grunt
3d ago

Are all Democrats termites that eat away at the foundations of civilization or just the majority? Youngkin is doing a great job and they attack him for it. They even attack him for not taking a salary.

Reply(1)
26
John Mastin
4d ago

just because he donated his salary does not give him the right to spend tax payer money on his campaigning and the other areas involved around that. Youngkin...don't be like a trumper and think just because you donate your salary that you should be able to do whatever you want to....Virginia has an eye on everything you do and say.

Reply(6)
12
Light
4d ago

Youngkin Youngkin, I've been thinking...what's that stuff you been drinking? Is it whiskey, is it wine? Oh my gosh! It's Trumpkinstein!

Reply(13)
8
WDBJ7.com

Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception. In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a...
BUENA VISTA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Democrats#Foia#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Governor S Office#The Virginia State Police#Virginians#The Republican Party
shoredailynews.com

Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
WISE COUNTY, VA
emu.edu

EMU ranked sixth among Virginia liberal arts colleges by Niche

In a nationwide survey, Eastern Mennonite University earned several top rankings, including #5 out of 26 Best Small Colleges in Virginia, from Niche’s 2023 Best College Rankings, released in August. The university was also named. #2 out of 20 on the Best Colleges with No Application Fee in Virginia;
HARRISONBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

Speaker calls West Virginia House of Delegates back to session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates will be called back into session on Monday, Sept. 12 after being recessed subject to the call of the Chair. The House of Delegates released a statement Friday, Sept. 2 that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) intends to contact members to call them […]
POLITICS
WSLS

State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

