Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Pep Talk: “If we are not good, we go home and get punishments from fans and media..”
Let’s dive in- Pep Guardiola Reaction. (On if serious injuries) John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break. “It’s a difficult competition, proud to be here again. We...
Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea
Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
Refresher: Demystifying the Late Offside Flag
This past weekend Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but the goal didn’t count because it was (seemingly incorrectly) flagged offside in real time. Much of the resulting conversation made it clear that the perennially slated “late flag” conventions are...
Liverpool FC Women Sign Leanne Kiernan To A New Contract
The Liverpool FC Women are FNALLY about to kick off the season, and they decided to kick off their first match week back in the WSL with some big news. The club announced that Irish forward Leanne Kiernan has signed a new deal with the club, presumably extending the deal through the end of the 2023-24 season on higher wages.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Three Takeaways From a Thrilling Scoreless Draw
Last season, Everton were hit by one hammer blow after another which almost saw the famous old club consigned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954. First, we had the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti, then the catastrophic appointment of Rafael Benitez and finally, the slow realisation that Everton’s hands would be tied in the transfer market, due to an unsustainable pattern of overspending on new signings and wages that had finally caught up with them.
Chelsea targeting January swoops for Luke Harris, Ronnie Edwards — reports
Chelsea look set to continue adding quality to the squad when possible, and that extends to investing in the best young talent around the globe. We are already expected to make another move for Arsen Zakharyan, and according to the Evening Standard, more signings can be anticipated. The report notes...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
David de Gea - 7 The goalkeeper made huge save to keep Gabriel Martinelli’s header from finding the back of the net in first half, but he was relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the game. Terrific performances from back four in front of him have been making his...
Five Things From A Dogged Home Win Over Stoke City
There comes a time when you’ve watched enough football to know a tired player from one that has all cylinders flying, and for the minutes between the moment Stoke City had bundled in their equaliser and half time it looked for all the world that many of our players looked utterly gassed.
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City - Ashley’s feeling Young!
Well, that draw was very unexpected! What did the lads make of the hard-earned point at Villa Park against Manchester City on Saturday?. With pressure only building on the shoulders of Steven Gerrard, was the tweak in formation and tactics a sign of a manager who is starting to learn a valuable lesson or was this more so a case of a management team setting up to play one of the best sides in the world?
Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad
UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.
Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!
The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Arsen Zakharyan hopeful Chelsea transfer will get done in January
Chelsea were hoping to add highly rated 19-year-old midfield Arsen Zakharyan this summer, and were willing to pay his €15m release clause, but — not unexpectedly — ran into some rather “impossible” administrative difficulties as far as actually making that payment to a Russian Premier League team, and thus had to shelve the idea until at least January.
