Hooters sponsors boys’ soccer team: ‘Wrong on so many levels’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Do these sexy servers deserve a red card?

A Hooters in Great Britain is scoring headlines after they announced that their location was sponsoring a soccer team for boys under age 10.

The racy restaurant revealed the unconventional collaboration via social media on Wednesday. “Hooters Nottingham are proud to be the new sponsors of Burton Joyce Under 10s. We wish you all the luck this season boys. Go smash it,” they wrote.

The declaration was accompanied by a series of pictures showing excited members of the team, posing up-close with two Hooters waitresses.

Servers at the franchise are known for wearing low-cut tops and bright orange hot pants, but the waitresses were more modest as they visited the team of youngsters, conservatively covering up in joggers and jackets.

It’s unclear exactly what the terms of the sponsorship are. The restaurant’s famous logo will appear on the team’s soccer jerseys, but it seems unlikely the servers will turn out to support games.

The move soon begged some to wonder whether it’s appropriate for the restaurant to be associated with a group of minors, DailyMail reported on Thursday. Asked one critic, “Why are Hooters sexualising kids and who on earth allowed them?”

Another pointed out that the team is co-ed. “This isn’t funny. Girls are playing for this team too.”

They added, “Also these lads are under 10, which makes the implication they’re going ‘phwoarrr’ at Hooters girls JUST a little bit creepy.”

With others calling it “very weird” and “wrong on so many levels,” the Nottingham restaurant has apparently removed the announcement from their official social media channels since the news went viral.

Hooters, nevertheless, is not classified as an adults-only eatery, and they welcome patrons of all ages.

One American mom was so impressed by their accommodating vibe that she penned an essay in defense of letting kids dine inside the restaurant, pointing to their available high chairs, booster seats, crayons and kids’ menus as evidence. “[While] some may find being served by women dressed for decoration as offensive and especially inappropriate for kids,” Kavita Varma-White wrote in her 2013 piece, “Hooters has covertly been family-friendly for years.”

Meanwhile, many on social media appear to be unbothered by the sponsorship, with dozens leaving lighthearted comments beneath the announcement and some claiming it might help boost attendance.

“I’m guessing ALL the dads showed up for this match,” one cheeky commenter wrote.

“Keep your eyes on the ball, lads!” another joked.

The Post has contacted the restaurant for further information and comment.

