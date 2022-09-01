ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk Snubs Belarusian Rival Azarenka at U.S. Open

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuDYH_0heiOMj600
Jerry Lai/Reuters

Marta Kostyuk avoided the customary handshake after she lost her second round match at the U.S. Open to Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka Thursday, instead opting to tap rackets with her cross-court opponent. Kostyuk, who hails from Ukraine, has been vocal about players who have not condemned Russia’s invasion of her home country, and said she texted Azarenka ahead of time to let her know her position, The Guardian reported. The Russian invasion has been supported by Belarus, which allowed its 700-mile border with Ukraine to be used under the guise of a Russian military exercise. “I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don’t feel like I can support this,” Kostyuk told ESPN . “We had a great match, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete but that has nothing to do with her as a human being.”

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Ukraine#Marta Kostyuk Snubs#Guardian#Russian#Espn
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Whines About All the Western Things They Miss

Out of all the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine, none has bothered pro-Kremlin mouthpieces more than the dwindling opportunities for foreign travel. They loudly proclaim not to care, but even carefully scripted exchanges on state television and in print betray the Achilles’ heel of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Putin’s propagandists claim to hate the decadent West, but prefer to live, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.In an interview published this Friday, popular Russian film director Egor Konchalovsky told the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda just how much he is bothered by the growing divide: “I...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Liz Truss is Britain's New Prime Minister—God Help Her (and Us)

Almost two months after Boris Johnson finally put his faltering premiership out of its misery, Liz Truss was chosen on Monday to be his successor in 10 Downing Street. Hurrah. Truss—who served as Johnson’s foreign minister and remained loyal to him even throughout a seemingly endless cavalcade of scandal this year, including the sex assault cover-up imbroglio which finally brought him down—was confirmed on Monday afternoon. After a bitter, weeks-long leadership race run against Johnson’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss secured the top job by beating Sunak by 57 to 43 percent in a vote of 172,000 Conservative party members. It is the third time in just six years that Tory members alone—a tiny fraction of the electorate—have chosen a new leader for the U.K.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Vladimir Putin Snubs Mikhail Gorbachev’s Moscow Funeral

Luminaries such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov were present at the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, but absent among them was Vladimir Putin, Russia’s current president, according to the Associated Press. Gorbachev, a de-Stalinization reformist whose collaboration with the United States led to the end of the Cold War, was a vocal critic of Putin, who elected to privately lay flowers on Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday rather than attend his funeral, which took place on Saturday. Gorbachev passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a sustained period of illness.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Are Going Mainstream

What is the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism?When are fiercely delivered rhetorical attacks on Israel an acceptable part of intense political discourse, and when do they amount to anti-Jewish invective?It is crucial, although challenging, to distinguish between the two—given the passions understandably aroused by every aspect of the Israel-Palestine dispute—especially when the speakers seem otherwise credible and accomplished. The controversial recent comments by the director of Middle East Studies at Denver University provide a good opportunity to identify the line between criticism of Israeli policies and allusions to age-old anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.Shortly after the vicious stabbing of Indian-British-American author Salman...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy