Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago

The Pac-12 has been reportedly fielding calls left and right by schools interested in joining

Just when the Pac-12 seemed like it was up against the ropes again with reports of Oregon and Washington meeting with the Big Ten about joining the conference, reports are now indicating that the Pac-12 has been contacted by a handful of schools wanting to join.

Pac-12 insider, John Canzano , wrote about the secretive discussions that have been occurring in regards to the conference's search for more teams. He explained that the conference has been a hot commodity that quite a few consultants have been reaching out to on behalf of certain programs saying:

The Pac-12 has fielded “more than a dozen” inquiries from schools wanting to join the conference, per a source. More than 10 other universities have back-channeled through lawyers and consultants with the conference, exploring the fit and asking questions.

However, despite the rampant interest from teams wanting to join the conference. Canzano explained that there have not been any sit downs with potential expansion candidates. As it stands right now the Pac-12 is still in the midst of negotiating their media rights deal, but as explained by Canzano, adding more schools such as San Diego State, UNLV, or even SMU will likely only increase their value.

Canzano did say that one of the schools that has reportedly done some back-channeling is Boise State, who is one of the schools both Canzano and myself have identified as a possible fit.

