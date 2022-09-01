Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Seven New Transit Development Districts Approved
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
WNDU
Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy & Tractor Show’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th annual “Labor Day Farm Toy Show & Tractor Show’ took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Monday. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Items were available for both the serious collector and the sandbox enthusiast.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
WNDU
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
WNDU
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in downtown Elkhart lined the streets for the city’s annual Labor Day parade. Families got to enjoy the holiday by recognizing those who put in work in our community. From government officials to members of our local unions, nearly 40 different groups made their way...
WNDU
56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapping up
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts 'Labor Day Farm Toy Show'. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
WNDU
Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts 'Labor Day Farm Toy Show'. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
hometownnewsnow.com
Strategic Planning for Schools to Begin
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte Community School Corporation is embarking on a strategic action plan. The planning initiative beginning in the fall will last throughout the school year. According to school corporation officials, it’s been about six years since the last strategic action plan was written. Officials...
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
WNDU
Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
WNDU
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
Gary orders closure of Lake Street beach due to 'unknown substance'
CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Gary closed its Lake Street beach to the public on Friday due to the presence of what the mayor called an "unknown substance" in the water.Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement he ordered the temporary closure Friday morning and it will remain closed on a "day-by-day" basis as the city runs tests and monitors the situation.Prince added that as of Friday morning, the city had not detected the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice."We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them," Prince said in the statement. "However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks."Prince said the city would keep the public informed with any developments.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
