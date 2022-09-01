It was the state's fault on this in 2018 they gave felons the right to vote. Without oversight of specifications, and the voting board didn't check who's eligible people were told to go ahead in short by 2019 the state and governor should have addressed it they didn't. So while he is at fault for voting. He got his paperwork, and was registered, and allowed to cast his vote. So there's enough blame to go around.
desantis is despicable... he has nothing better to do than act like these people has committed the most horrific crime... because they thought that they were eligible to vote... treating people like that with all the armed forces and snatching people from their homes dammed near naked as if that type of behavior is really necessary.... definitely wont get my vote again
it's the little man alway getting stuck holding the bag......that guy never thought about vote like really. The DNC send out people to harvest & sign helpless, clueless people up to vote. People that knew they couldn't vote but some who got quickly approved by the state of Florida, wow that's a first to do anything in a timely fashion for blacks. The charges unwarranted , a joke and should be dismissed. Go after the people that orchestrated the soliciting of votes ..... Black people start thinking for yourself seriously, it's getting out .
