ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 95

Island Traveler Ly
4d ago

It was the state's fault on this in 2018 they gave felons the right to vote. Without oversight of specifications, and the voting board didn't check who's eligible people were told to go ahead in short by 2019 the state and governor should have addressed it they didn't. So while he is at fault for voting. He got his paperwork, and was registered, and allowed to cast his vote. So there's enough blame to go around.

Reply(7)
16
rachel montgomery
4d ago

desantis is despicable... he has nothing better to do than act like these people has committed the most horrific crime... because they thought that they were eligible to vote... treating people like that with all the armed forces and snatching people from their homes dammed near naked as if that type of behavior is really necessary.... definitely wont get my vote again

Reply(9)
18
ray mckinon
4d ago

it's the little man alway getting stuck holding the bag......that guy never thought about vote like really. The DNC send out people to harvest & sign helpless, clueless people up to vote. People that knew they couldn't vote but some who got quickly approved by the state of Florida, wow that's a first to do anything in a timely fashion for blacks. The charges unwarranted , a joke and should be dismissed. Go after the people that orchestrated the soliciting of votes ..... Black people start thinking for yourself seriously, it's getting out .

Reply(3)
5
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
ORLANDO, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
floridapolitics.com

Naomi Blemur left with under $1,000 to battle Wilton Simpson’s $1.6M

Winning the Primary, despite losing prominent supporters, has done nothing for her fundraising. Naomi Blemur secured the Democratic nomination for Agriculture Commissioner, but that hasn’t delivered her an influx of donations. After winning the Democratic nomination for the statewide office, she raised just under $690 in the days after the Primary vote.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lee Miller
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#Murder#U S Marshals
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

According to authorities, a Florida man who admitted to scamming more than 30 women out of more than $1.3 million by posing as a doctor on online dating websites received a nine-year term in federal prison. According to court documents, Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who once resided in Center Point,...
CENTER POINT, AL
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy