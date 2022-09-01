Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland
Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival at Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden
People from all walks of life celebrated at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market features several cultural performances, including a lion dance and moon rabbit lantern parade. The celebration continues Sunday, and you can find more information on the Lan Su...
Man found dead after reports of shooting in SE Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Southeast Portland home on Sunday morning, homicide detectives say. Reports came in at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday for a person shot in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Police arrived to find a man dead, and the bureau’s...
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
Two people escape burning Hillsboro home, overloaded power strip to blame
Fire investigators say an overloaded power strip sparked a fire in a Hillsboro home on Saturday morning. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a fire at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road in Hillsboro. They say they...
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
Woman escapes kidnapping and robbery by jumping from moving car
CAMAS, Ore. — On Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., Clark County Officials responded to a call about a woman trespassing and asking for help because she claimed that she escaped from being kidnapped. According to officials, police were called to the 24000 block of Northeast 28th Street in...
Metro Council President on homeless service measure's progress in tri-county area
In 2020, voters in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties approved a controversial 1% tax on high-income earners. The tax could be a giant step forward in reducing homelessness in the tri-county area. This past week, we learned how the funds from the first year of the program were used, and...
