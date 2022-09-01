ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland

Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival at Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden

People from all walks of life celebrated at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market features several cultural performances, including a lion dance and moon rabbit lantern parade. The celebration continues Sunday, and you can find more information on the Lan Su...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after reports of shooting in SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Southeast Portland home on Sunday morning, homicide detectives say. Reports came in at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday for a person shot in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Police arrived to find a man dead, and the bureau’s...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
KATU.com

One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
AUMSVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Woman escapes kidnapping and robbery by jumping from moving car

CAMAS, Ore. — On Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., Clark County Officials responded to a call about a woman trespassing and asking for help because she claimed that she escaped from being kidnapped. According to officials, police were called to the 24000 block of Northeast 28th Street in...
CAMAS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Word

Comments / 0

Community Policy