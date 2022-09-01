AIDS Healthcare Foundation delivers water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Multiple water distributions are happening across the city of Jackson in an effort to serve the community.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) delivered thousands of cases of water to those of underserved communities throughout Jackson.

AHF staff members from across the country have come together amid the water crisis to make the event possible.

People said the water distributions are nice, but the situation itself is ridiculous.

AHF is the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS organization that also serves as first responders. AHF staff said access to clean water is a basic human right that all people deserve.

