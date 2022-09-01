Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
News Channel 25
Temple police searching for missing teen
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
KWTX
Temple man charged with online harassment after many incidents against ex-girlfriend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 35-year-old Temple man has been charged with online harassment with a fake persona after allegedly creating multiple dating profiles with his ex-girlfriend’s information. Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
KWTX
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
Waco police looking for 52-year-old missing for one week
Waco police are looking for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing for a week. Police said she is hard of hearing so it’s difficult for her to communicate.
KWTX
Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
fox44news.com
Person survives ejection from vehicle in Falls County
SATIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident in Falls County, and is expected to be okay. According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at County Road 417 and found the rolled vehicle with the ejected driver. This person was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.
WacoTrib.com
Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay
Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
Motorcyclist loses control of bike in a fatal accident in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 51-year-old man from Nolanville, Texas lost his life early this morning in a fatal motorcycle crash in Nolan County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Garth Adam Johnson died in the accident which happened around 12:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile north […]
wtaw.com
Two High Speed Chases In Brazos County During The Holiday Weekend
A San Antonio couple is in the Brazos County jail after they were arrested following a chase that began in Bryan and ended west of Hearne in Milam County. According to DPS arrest reports, a trooper wanted to stop a car on Friday for expired registration and a brake light that was not working. The car ran multiple stop signs in Bryan and Hearne before the car was stopped by spike strips that were placed on FM 485 by Milam County sheriff’s deputies. Troopers recovered multiple nuggets of marijuana that were thrown out during the chase. A search of the car led to finding between five and eight pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of heroin. Before going to jail, both the driver and passenger were taken to a Bryan hospital after telling troopers they ingested heroin during the pursuit. The driver, 31 year old Yuriko Morales, was held Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $67,000 dollars. The passenger, 34 year old Edward Rodriguez-Gonzales, is held on a parole violation and bonds on the new charges totaling $51,000 dollars.
fox44news.com
Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that some of the high school students were returning from...
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
fox44news.com
Arrests made after search at local hotel
WOODWAY / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after a search warrant led to a seizure of several items and drugs at a local hotel. Robinson Police Department Lt. Tracy O’Connor tells FOX 44 News that Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in Woodway on Tuesday. They recovered three stolen guns, multiple stolen credit cards, four ounces of marijuana, and ten grams of cocaine. The guns were stolen from a residence in Robinson.
KWTX
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
KCEN
