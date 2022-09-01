A San Antonio couple is in the Brazos County jail after they were arrested following a chase that began in Bryan and ended west of Hearne in Milam County. According to DPS arrest reports, a trooper wanted to stop a car on Friday for expired registration and a brake light that was not working. The car ran multiple stop signs in Bryan and Hearne before the car was stopped by spike strips that were placed on FM 485 by Milam County sheriff’s deputies. Troopers recovered multiple nuggets of marijuana that were thrown out during the chase. A search of the car led to finding between five and eight pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of heroin. Before going to jail, both the driver and passenger were taken to a Bryan hospital after telling troopers they ingested heroin during the pursuit. The driver, 31 year old Yuriko Morales, was held Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $67,000 dollars. The passenger, 34 year old Edward Rodriguez-Gonzales, is held on a parole violation and bonds on the new charges totaling $51,000 dollars.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO