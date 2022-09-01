ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
CONVERSE, TX
KSAT 12

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Stash House#Thirsty S Sa#San Antonio Police
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Two Men Shot At San Antonio Bar

Police are investigating a shooting at a San Antonio bar that left two men injured. What started as a night of fun at a Southside bar quickly turned dangerous just before midnight. An altercation allegedly took place outside of the bar that led to a shooting. Two men were hit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy