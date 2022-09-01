Read full article on original website
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
Man found shot and killed in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
Texas man on “meth binge” steals police car, tries to run over several people
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
KSAT 12
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAPD: Three shot, including toddler, on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to determine who shot three people, including a 2-year-old girl, at an apartment complex off Potranco Road near Ingram. The shooting happened Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. at the Villas at Costa Brava. SAPD Sergeant Alexandra Mercado said police received "conflicting...
KSAT 12
Man on ‘meth binge’ slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car, aims for police during wild chase, Atascosa County sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old Poteet man who admitted to being on an “extended methamphetamine binge” led law enforcement officers on a wild chain of events that finally ended in a crash and his arrest. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, a Poteet police officer...
Wild chase in stolen police vehicle leads to gunshots and multiple felony charges
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a man who admitted to investigators that he intentionally attempted to hit as many police cars and officers as he could during a wild chase and crash, apparently also confessed to being on an extended methamphetamine binge. The dangerous...
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
KSAT 12
Woman intentionally struck off-duty deputy with her vehicle while dropping child off at school, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she intentionally ran into an off-duty deputy who was directing traffic at a San Antonio charter school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Susan Rodriguez, 32, struck Zavala County Sheriff’s...
Police searching for suspect who shot two outside southside bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside a bar on the southside late Saturday night. It happened around 11:39 p.m. in the parking lot of a bar at 8902 S. Presa St. Police say when they arrived at the location, they found...
Suspect arrested after escaping handcuffs, stealing a police unit and leading police on chase
POTEET, Texas — A man is in custody tonight after crashing into a Poteet police unit, escaping handcuffs, stealing the police unit and leading authorities on a chase, officials said. It all started when Poteet Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a Poteet officer's unit and was arrested Sunday...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers, police seek man who fired shots at employees after stealing from convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery at a Southeast Side convenience store. It happened on Aug. 25 at the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Avenue, near the Pecan Valley Drive intersection. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
KSAT 12
Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday. San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street. Police were called out to the bar after witnesses...
Person detained after hitting, killing woman on highway; woman arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO — While responding to a call about a body in the road, police subsequently arrested a woman who was driving while intoxicated on the northeast side Saturday morning. Just before 1:45 a.m., San Antonio Police received a call about a possible body in the road. SAPD and...
kurv.com
Two Men Shot At San Antonio Bar
Police are investigating a shooting at a San Antonio bar that left two men injured. What started as a night of fun at a Southside bar quickly turned dangerous just before midnight. An altercation allegedly took place outside of the bar that led to a shooting. Two men were hit...
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said. San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m....
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
BCSO credits social media for quick arrest of hit-and-run suspect
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is crediting social media for quickly finding a truck driver who allegedly ran over a man with his loaded flatbed trailer on Friday. Sheriff Javier Salazar said it all began when 30-year-old Yudi Samir Aguilar cut off an 18-wheeler while...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
