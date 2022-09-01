Read full article on original website
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it would make “no sense” for her to withdraw from the House race. Palin and Begich lost an Aug. 16 ranked choice special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola led in first choice votes heading into the tabulation rounds, followed by Palin and then Begich.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California will face its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasts record levels of energy use that could hit record demand on Tuesday. Officials issued an urgent plea for conservation. The National Weather Service is predicting highs between 100 and 115 degrees inland. That’s making it tougher on firefighters, who are battling 14 large fires around the state. In Southern California, two people were killed and one injured by the Fairview Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres Monday near the city of Hemet.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
Kentucky man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 29-year-old Kentucky man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon. According to an incident report, it happened at the 4 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove around 4:15 p.m. Troopers said Tyler Elliot jumped off of the...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
Tracking isolated evening storms
Tonight: A passing cold front allows for a few isolated storms to develop into the northern half of Mid-Missouri. These storms will be weak with a few brief downpours and lightning. Overall, the majority of Mid-Missouri will remain dry as overnight lows cool to the mid-60's. Tomorrow: Sunday plays out...
Tracking scattered showers heading into Labor Day
Tonight: Scattered showers will begin to taper off by late tonight as winds remain out of the northeast at 8-12 mph. Skies remain partly cloud with overnight lows into the mid-60's. Labor Day: Labor Day begins with chances of early morning fog that will push out of the area by...
