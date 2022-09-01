Second Harvest Food Banks seeks help in the fight against hunger

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Second Harvest Food Bank is asking everyone in the community to join in on the fight.

There are more than 88,000 people in our region that don’t have access to proper nutrition.

The Second Harvest Food Bank held one of its food distributions Thursday. The long line of cars really emphasized the need for food in our community.

Hunger Action Month kicks off with the aim of fighting hunger.

The long line of cars that wrapped around the Second Harvest Food Bank showed that some families really need a helping hand during these hard times.

One person in line said the price of food is outrageous.

“It’s very helpful. I’m sure someone with a really large family would really appreciate it,” said Nancy Longo, Erie resident.

Second Harvest Food Bank is used to seeing long lines.

“Between the months of June and July we have seen a 10% increase in the number of people accessing emergency food assistance. Since January it’s been a 31% increase,” said Karen Seggi, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Seggi added that inflation is at a 40-year high, and food costs have risen 11% in the Erie area over the last year.

“So there is an awful lot of families that are struggling who really need help from the Second Harvest Food Bank, and we in turn need help from the community,” said Seggi.

There are many ways in which you can help.

“We are asking people to either host a food drive or make a monetary contribution, or volunteer your time,” said Seggi.

Seggi added that another way to help is by contacting your legislation and ask them to support anti-hunger initiatives.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Since 2015, the Wolf administration has increased funding for hunger and food access programs by more than $80 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.