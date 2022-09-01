ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

miamihurricanes.com

Canes Complete Comeback Against UNLV

LAS VEGAS – The University of Miami volleyball held onto its undefeated title on Sunday, mounting a comeback to defeat UNLV, 3-2, in the final match of the 2022 Rebel Challenge at Cox Pavilion. The Hurricanes (6-0) found themselves down early in the match as the Rebels (5-1) took...
scoringlive.com

Alejado, Bishop Gorman crush Saint Louis

Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) went 18 of 22 passing for 293 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers against the Crusaders at Mililani's John Kauinana Stadium. CJ Caraang | SL. MILILANI—Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes in the first half to lead Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) to...
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience

Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
1oaklasvegas.com

14 Best Las Vegas Hotels with Free Breakfast 2022

Free breakfast in Las Vegas can help save you a few coins as you go about your adventures in Sin City. Saving up on meals is a skill that cannot be underestimated in such a grand scenery where everything is enticing and tempting to empty your wallet dry. The good...
daystech.org

Las Vegas Strip Adding Unique New Experience

The Las Vegas Strip has every thing from digital actuality (VR), to augmented actuality (AR), and generally even precise actuality (that is likely to be a bit augmented given the hashish legal guidelines and the way freely liquor flows in Sin City). If you desire a bar devoted to massive candy-based cocktails, a spot to play digital sports activities, a venue to see a digital Whitney Houston live performance, or a merchandising machine that sells cupcakes, properly, you will not even should stroll half a mile.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
1oaklasvegas.com

11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022

South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
8 News Now

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
