Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Doc's Sports Service
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Prediction, 9/6/2022 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Las Vegas (+1) The Las Vegas Aces (26-10) are headed to Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday where they'll take on the Seattle Storm (22-14) in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Vegas leads 2-1. The line on this matchup has Seattle as 1 point favorites. The O/U has been set at 167.5.
miamihurricanes.com
Canes Complete Comeback Against UNLV
LAS VEGAS – The University of Miami volleyball held onto its undefeated title on Sunday, mounting a comeback to defeat UNLV, 3-2, in the final match of the 2022 Rebel Challenge at Cox Pavilion. The Hurricanes (6-0) found themselves down early in the match as the Rebels (5-1) took...
scoringlive.com
Alejado, Bishop Gorman crush Saint Louis
Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) went 18 of 22 passing for 293 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers against the Crusaders at Mililani's John Kauinana Stadium. CJ Caraang | SL. MILILANI—Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes in the first half to lead Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
PHOTOS: Meet the 12 puppies named after Las Vegas Aces players in honor of WNBA semifinals
In honor of the Las Vegas Aces making the WNBA semifinals, The Animal Foundation named its newest litter of 12 puppies after all 12 Aces players.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Raiderettes To Open 'The Studio' to the Public in Grand Opening
The Las Vegas Raiderettes are opening their studio to the public and offering free classes to the children.
news3lv.com
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
1oaklasvegas.com
14 Best Las Vegas Hotels with Free Breakfast 2022
Free breakfast in Las Vegas can help save you a few coins as you go about your adventures in Sin City. Saving up on meals is a skill that cannot be underestimated in such a grand scenery where everything is enticing and tempting to empty your wallet dry. The good...
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition
Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition’ is officially open at the Shops At Crystal coinciding with the 25th anniversary of her passing. Jillian Lopez takes us inside.
daystech.org
Las Vegas Strip Adding Unique New Experience
The Las Vegas Strip has every thing from digital actuality (VR), to augmented actuality (AR), and generally even precise actuality (that is likely to be a bit augmented given the hashish legal guidelines and the way freely liquor flows in Sin City). If you desire a bar devoted to massive candy-based cocktails, a spot to play digital sports activities, a venue to see a digital Whitney Houston live performance, or a merchandising machine that sells cupcakes, properly, you will not even should stroll half a mile.
People in Southern Nevada share ways to beat the excessive heat this holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we deal with unusual, extreme temperatures this Labor Day weekend, tourists and locals shared with 8 News Now how they are beating the heat. “This is definitely some serious heat,” Connor Williams, who visited Las Vegas from Michigan said. It may be September, but the heat is on, and though […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
1oaklasvegas.com
11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022
South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
‘Luke Bryan: Vegas’ Residency Continues
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Luke Bryan continues the party at Resorts World with added show dates through the end of the year, Luke is ready to ‘Play it Again’. Jillian Lopez chats with the country super star.
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
