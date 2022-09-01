The Las Vegas Strip has every thing from digital actuality (VR), to augmented actuality (AR), and generally even precise actuality (that is likely to be a bit augmented given the hashish legal guidelines and the way freely liquor flows in Sin City). If you desire a bar devoted to massive candy-based cocktails, a spot to play digital sports activities, a venue to see a digital Whitney Houston live performance, or a merchandising machine that sells cupcakes, properly, you will not even should stroll half a mile.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO