Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Update: Silver alert canceled, missing 81-year-old man found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 6:33 p.m.--The Wichita Police department (WPD) said the 81-year-old has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. WPD says he is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers...
Parents of Wichita toddler who starved to death in 2019 sentenced to more than 26 years
Wichita police found Zaiden Javonovich dead in his bed and his baby brother in dire health on April 11, 2019. Neither boy had been fed enough, authorities have said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
Wichita woman gets over 46 years for shooting bicyclist, hitting him with car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon was sentenced to prison on Friday morning. Charity Blackmon was handed a sentence of 554 months, which equals out to 46 years and two months. After she is released, she will be on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash
Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita police need help to find shooting victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
KWCH.com
Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many were out this morning running to help a local police officer in his battle with cancer. Those in attendance ran either a 5K or a mile-long ‘fun run’ along the Arkansas river for Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm who was diagnosed with throat cancer which has now spread to his liver. Officer Gumm is a K-9 handler and trainer for the Wichita Police Department.
Man hospitalized after truck plummets over edge of I-135 near 13th
The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
Police release name of man killed Sunday in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death. Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body. […]
Comments / 1