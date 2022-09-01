ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Update: Silver alert canceled, missing 81-year-old man found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 6:33 p.m.--The Wichita Police department (WPD) said the 81-year-old has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. WPD says he is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Prison#Police#Violent Crime#South Hydraulic
KAKE TV

One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many were out this morning running to help a local police officer in his battle with cancer. Those in attendance ran either a 5K or a mile-long ‘fun run’ along the Arkansas river for Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm who was diagnosed with throat cancer which has now spread to his liver. Officer Gumm is a K-9 handler and trainer for the Wichita Police Department.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of man killed Sunday in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death. Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body. […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy