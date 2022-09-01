Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX
(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
This 7,600 Sq Ft Home in Hillsboro, Texas is Beautiful but a Bad Presentation
Its fun to look on real estate websites and check out homes that are obviously way out of our price range and dream. Sometimes, those homes could give us an idea to improve a corner of our existing home. Sometimes, those homes can give us an idea of what not to do if we get to a point to sell our home. This large farmhouse in Hillsboro, Texas is very beautiful but the presentation inside is very cluttered and messy.
fox44news.com
Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco
Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
KWTX
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Westfest named the new Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, as the official provider of Czech beer for the festival. The festival usually imports beer from the Czech Republic, or, recently, they just sell commercial beers. With Pivovar, the festival will now have authentic Czech beer that is actually made in Central Texas.
Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place
WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
Killeen Program awards $965,812 in federal funds to open more businesses downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will soon have several more businesses downtown, including a comedy club and a creative space for artists. Business owners told 6 News Friday this is a big step in revitalizing the area. Killeen is using $965,812 in funds from the American Rescue...
KWTX
Giganticon: comic and pop culture fest, in Killeen, wraps up its first year--Already planning for 2023
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Comic and pop culture fans in Central Texas now have something new to look forward to every year. Giganticon, a comic and pop culture fest just wrapped up its first year at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center. “This place is a different kind of magic,...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
