Its fun to look on real estate websites and check out homes that are obviously way out of our price range and dream. Sometimes, those homes could give us an idea to improve a corner of our existing home. Sometimes, those homes can give us an idea of what not to do if we get to a point to sell our home. This large farmhouse in Hillsboro, Texas is very beautiful but the presentation inside is very cluttered and messy.

HILLSBORO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO