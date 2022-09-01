ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather

BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
BELTON, TX
LoneStar 92

This 7,600 Sq Ft Home in Hillsboro, Texas is Beautiful but a Bad Presentation

Its fun to look on real estate websites and check out homes that are obviously way out of our price range and dream. Sometimes, those homes could give us an idea to improve a corner of our existing home. Sometimes, those homes can give us an idea of what not to do if we get to a point to sell our home. This large farmhouse in Hillsboro, Texas is very beautiful but the presentation inside is very cluttered and messy.
HILLSBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco

Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place

WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX

