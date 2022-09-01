Read full article on original website
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In May there was a critical shortage of baby formula nationwide, and after months of empty shelves it’s still a concern in some areas. In states like Colorado and Kansas parents are still struggling to find enough formula. In North Dakota, supplies have leveled off and hospitalist Dr. Parveen Wahab says panic buying never helps the situation.
