San Angelo, TX

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

By Carolyn McEnrue, Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

( Update: 3:30 p.m., September 2, 2022 ) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County detail the investigation undertaken by the Angelo State University Police Department and an alleged assault that police say took place on campus on August 26, 2022.

According to police affidavits, video footage provided by one of the defendants shows Hammond, Morris and Frizell assaulting a man by “striking him in the head and upper torso with their closed fists and feet.” The provided footage and additional surveillance video also shows several of the men in possession of the victim’s belongings.

( Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022 ) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery.

( 5:30 p.m, September 1, 2022 ) — Five men arrested by Angelo State University police on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 have been suspended from the ASU football team.

All individuals have been released on bond except Roy Morris at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJu3t_0heiKpjz00
(Top Left to right) Michael Murphy, Roy Morris, D’Koreion Hammond, (Bottom left to right) Kameren Kirkwood, Brenton Frizell

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 29

Mary Lomas
5d ago

What a waste of theor life. Come in now you guys are in college , while many can't afford to be. You wasted your life , its a shame that uiur hearts were heardened to do such a horrible thing. Hopefully lesson learned.

Reply(2)
2
Ronald Lawrence
6d ago

They should be kicked out of school for their crime and put in jail for 6 years.

Reply
9
Jeanette Woolever
7d ago

Going down the wrong road guys! How do y'all gain from this?

Reply(1)
7
