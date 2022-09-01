Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

( Update: 3:30 p.m., September 2, 2022 ) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County detail the investigation undertaken by the Angelo State University Police Department and an alleged assault that police say took place on campus on August 26, 2022.

According to police affidavits, video footage provided by one of the defendants shows Hammond, Morris and Frizell assaulting a man by “striking him in the head and upper torso with their closed fists and feet.” The provided footage and additional surveillance video also shows several of the men in possession of the victim’s belongings.

( Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022 ) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery.

( 5:30 p.m, September 1, 2022 ) — Five men arrested by Angelo State University police on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 have been suspended from the ASU football team.

All individuals have been released on bond except Roy Morris at this time.

(Top Left to right) Michael Murphy, Roy Morris, D’Koreion Hammond, (Bottom left to right) Kameren Kirkwood, Brenton Frizell

