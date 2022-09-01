Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement. Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another wounded while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday night. Around 7:41 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when shots were fired. One of the male victims, a 31-year-old, was struck...
fox32chicago.com
Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago security guard fatally shoots man who attacked him with ax outside weed dispensary
CHICAGO - A security guard working at a local dispensary fatally shot a man who attacked him with an ax Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. The incident unfolded about an hour after Zen Leaf Dispensary, located in the 200 block of South Halsted Street in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, opened for the day.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. - A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana. Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's...
fox32chicago.com
Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle
CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Around 4:34 p.m., police say the victim was near the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West 71st Street when shots were fired. The man was struck in the leg and took himself...
cwbchicago.com
Loop shooting leaves man dead on his 40th birthday; second victim injured
A gunman left one man dead and another injured in the Loop early Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were walking in the 200 block of South Wabash when they got involved in an argument with the gunman, who took out a gun and shot them around 12:05 a.m. A...
