Evanston, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ill Police
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago's North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago

Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
CHICAGO, IL

