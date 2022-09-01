Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
spacecoastdaily.com
AUGUST 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
treasurecoast.com
Train Hits Car in Vero Beach
Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Indian River Sheriff is reporting that a train hit a car Friday night. A driver got his vehicle stuck in the gravel while crossing the railroad tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The passing train was unable to stop in time and struck the...
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
WESH
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
treasurecoast.com
Large street gathering in Indiantown turns deadly
Martin County, FL (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that a large street gathering in Indiantown turned deadly. A Ft. Pierce man is dead, a second Ft. Pierce man is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face after gunfire erupts during a street gathering of three hundred people, turning the event into chaos.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
niceville.com
Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison
FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
850wftl.com
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids, marketing them as “pressed fentanyl”
(PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLA) — Officials at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids and advertising them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. Investigators arranged a drug deal with Michael Gallegos who lives in Port St. Lucie after moving down from...
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff: Another dealer of death is behind bars and out of business in our community!
St Lucie Sheriff: Another dealer of death is behind bars and out of business in our community!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff reported that another dealer is death is behind bars and out of business in our community!. This is what they said:. St. Lucie County...
cbs12.com
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
Monday, Port St. Lucie’s new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash.
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
cw34.com
Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
floridasportsman.com
