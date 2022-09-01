Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County regional planning commission is set to review and approve criteria for a commercial renewable energy project. The project is trying to bring renewable energy to the county, which includes building wind turbines to zoned areas. For some people living in the county, they...
KWCH.com
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
KWCH.com
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Members of Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was quite a sight to see this afternoon for those at and near Eisenhower Airport. Three historic World War II aircraft arrived in Wichita, including a vintage B-17 “Flying Fortress.”. Members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrived this afternoon at the...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
KWCH.com
Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Remaining warm through Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
KWCH.com
Not much change... Hot and sunny the next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that the warm and quiet weather pattern will continue into labor day and the work week... Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine and less humidity than what we saw yesterday. Labor Day will...
KWCH.com
Summer refuses to back down
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Skies will be clear the next couple of days as the weather remains very quiet across the Plains. The average high is in the upper 80s right now, but much of the Plains will be above that in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to warm...
KWCH.com
Fans enjoy first official weekend of sports betting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - College football fans came out to the Emerson Biggins location in west Wichita on Saturday to support their favorite schools. For some fans, it was more than cheering, putting their money on the line, and betting on their team and other schools across the slate. “200...
Comments / 0