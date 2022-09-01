ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

RPS aims to help Spanish-speaking parents get better connected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At River City Middle School, there’s a push to reach every student, no matter the language. “Truly believing in equity, you know it’s just like, if you are here, we are here to serve you,” said Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton, River City Middle School principal.
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them

As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia launches Sober driving campaign

Last week marked the launch of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin says if you are...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

New COVID boosters available locally this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week. “These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA

