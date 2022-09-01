Read full article on original website
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
NBC12
RPS aims to help Spanish-speaking parents get better connected
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At River City Middle School, there’s a push to reach every student, no matter the language. “Truly believing in equity, you know it’s just like, if you are here, we are here to serve you,” said Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton, River City Middle School principal.
wvtf.org
Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them
As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
WSLS
State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
NBC 29 News
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin tries to address teacher shortages that he has helped create with his rhetoric
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants you to think he’s addressing teacher shortages, but the executive order he signed Thursday doesn’t really seem to do all that much, other than provide fodder for headlines. The executive order...
Hanover County residents preparing to welcome new 22-acre solar farm
After a recent vote ended in the approval of a new 22-acre solar farm, long-time Hanover County residents are getting ready for the change.
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia launches Sober driving campaign
Last week marked the launch of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin says if you are...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
NBC12
New COVID boosters available locally this week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week. “These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.
WHSV
Federal, free at home COVID tests have ended, where to find tests in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the federal government suspended online orders of the free at-home COVID tests. Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said they were not sure when the test distribution would end, but they did not expect the program to last forever. However, there...
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
Community mourns local DJ murdered in his car
Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He's the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.
