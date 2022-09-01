Read full article on original website
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
New COVID boosters available locally this week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week. “These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.
‘I’m going to keep his name buzzin’’: Bellwood community honors the life of slain Richmond DJ
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds from the Bellwood community dressed in purple and white and descended on the Charlie Sydnor Community Park on Richmond’s southside to mourn and celebrate the life of a beloved Richmond DJ Monday evening. Director of United Communities Against Crime, Charles Willis, organized the vigil.
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after several weapons were stolen from Pats Sporting Goods store. Police responded to a breaking and entering call at the store on Route 1 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were taken from the business.
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
Rescue crews working to find swimmer in James River
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search will continue Monday for an adult male Richmond Fire said went missing in the James River. First responders were called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for the missing swimmer around 7 p.m. Sunday. Rescue crews say a...
RPS aims to help Spanish-speaking parents get better connected
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At River City Middle School, there’s a push to reach every student, no matter the language. “Truly believing in equity, you know it’s just like, if you are here, we are here to serve you,” said Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton, River City Middle School principal.
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.
4 people displaced after fire in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were displaced after a fire late Sunday in Chesterfield. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 11:49 p.m. on Bargrove Road for a tree on fire in the backyard. When firefighters arrived, they noticed that the fire had spread to the home.
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
Woman found dead after shooting in Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman was found dead in Richmond’s northside after a shooting occurred in the area. Around 11:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Richmond police responded to the report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Ave. On scene, officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking the public’s help to find two people wanted for credit card theft and fraud. Crime Solvers says on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney when a man stole her wallet...
Man’s body recovered from James River
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire officials said a man’s body was found Monday morning in the James River during a recovery operation. First responders were first called to the scene in the 7600 block of Riverside Drive to search for a man who went missing around 7 p.m. Sunday.
5th annual Garden Glow illuminates Maymont grounds in vibrant colors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for Maymont’s 5th annual most beloved fall illumination spectacular!. Garden Glow lights up and transforms the park’s historic architecture and gardens in vibrant colors illuminating the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden. On the Carriage House Lawn,...
Local tennis organization reacts to end of Serena Williams’ career
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Serena Williams’ legendary tennis career has likely ended after she lost her final match at the 2022 US Open on Friday. Her legacy will continue, with many calling her the greatest female tennis player of all time. She dominated the sport, winning 39 grand slam titles,...
