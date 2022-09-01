Read full article on original website
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
ANTIOCH -- A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail
CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man After He Ran Over Officer
Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant. police said in statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, he...
Man Shot Dead in Antioch in Drive-by Style Shooting
On September 4, at approximately 11:49 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots fired in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street. It was also reported that one person had been shot. Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim near the...
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
Oakland police release photo of robbery, attempted rape suspect at large
Police say the victim was walking down the street when the man, armed with a gun, approached from behind and tackled the victim to the ground and began sexually assaulting them.
One man shot before collision in San Jose
A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
Apartment Fire Leads to Arrests for Drugs, Weapons, Identity Theft
BERKELEY — Two men were arrested in August after authorities found methamphetamine, weapons, and hundreds of stolen items. This evidence against them was collected following an apartment house fire. The fire occurred in July on the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue. Inside one of the evacuated apartments, firefighters discovered...
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Trespassing, Outstanding Warrant: 100 Block of 26th Avenue, July 26, 11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a subject climbing an exterior fire escape and breaking into a home. Officers climbed the fire escape and located an open window on the third floor. While conducting a building search, the...
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD. At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Family outraged officers involved in death of Angelo Quinto won't be charged
ANTIOCH - The family of an Antioch man died in police custody said they are disappointed the officers involved won't face any criminal charges.The Contra Costa County District Attorney Office recently announced it will not charge four officers in the death of Angelo Quinto, concluding they did nothing wrong."I cannot believe this. It's unbelievable. It's a very numbing feeling," said Quinto's mother Cassandra Quinto-Collins.Quinto-Collins and her daughter Bella Quinto Collins believed the district attorney's office made the wrong decision."We know this was excessive force," said Bella Quinto Collins.In a newly released report, investigators with the D.A.'s office found the method...
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Rolex ripped from man’s arm; three arrests
Police have arrested three people accused of robbing an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex in Foster City in a theft similar to ones in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton. The similarities in the robberies is that the thieves put fake jewelry on the victim, and then try to remove a valuable ring or watch.
Arrest made in shooting outside Union City convenience store
UNION CITY – Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a Union City convenience store last weekend.Around 3 a.m. on August 27, officers were called to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they determined that a shooting took place in the parking lot in front of the Quik Stop store. Officers also learned that a man was shot and taken to a hospital before police arrived.The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries.Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on Friday and located a firearm. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Estrada, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for attempted murder.Police said the incident was isolated and that there are no additional known threats to the public.According to jail records, Estrada is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Smith by calling 510-675-5268 or emailing AndrewS@unioncity.org. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 510-675-5207 or emailing tips@unioncity.org.
Solano Sheriff releases bodycam footage of shooting that left one man dead
The Solano County Sheriff has released body cam footage of a police shooting that left one man dead in June.
