China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Australia government favours boosting temporary skilled migrants' pay
SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Australian government favours lifting the income threshold for some temporary migrants, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said on Sunday, as it works to tackle widespread shortages of workers.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
