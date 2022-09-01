What we know about Senate candidate Dr. Oz's real estate portfolio that's worth millions

Dr. Mehmet Oz. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Dr. Mehmet Oz recently said, "Legitimately, I own two houses."

That includes a mansion in New Jersey and a farmhouse in Pennsylvania.

But the Republican senate candidate owns at least eight other properties, campaign filings show.

Dr. Mehmet Oz's efforts to wage a populist campaign against inflation have been complicated by the fact that his years on television made him a very wealthy man. In addition to a mansion in northern New Jersey, the celebrity surgeon by his own admission has another home in Pennsylvania, where he is now campaigning as a Republican for the US Senate.

"Legitimately, I own two houses," Oz told a Democratic operative who questioned him recently at an event. However, according to his campaign, Oz is currently residing with his in-laws in the Philadelphia suburbs as he awaits yet-unseen renovations on his Pennsylvania property .

But as The Daily Beast previously reported , in addition to those two houses in the mid-Atlantic, the daytime television star has at least ten other residential properties, from a cattle farm in Florida to homes in Turkey, as well as several commercial investment properties across the country.

Insider reviewed Oz's financial disclosure form to break down the number of properties (both commercial and otherwise) that he and his wife own.

A multi-million dollar mansion in New Jersey

Oz and his wife resided in this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Cliffside, New Jersey, mansion for the last 20 years. The couple built the house together, which is jointly owned among them.

In 2020, People Magazine featured a glossy spread of the extravagant home, full of posed photos and fun facts about the 9,000-square foot residence. "We realized we needed a place where we could build what we wanted," Oz told the outlet. The couple ultimately chose a plot of land that offers them an unmatched view overlooking the Manhattan skyline.

The New Jersey mansion is almost certainly Oz's most well-known property, thanks to his Senate opponent John Fetterman's relentless trolling . Fetterman in July accused Oz of filming a campaign video from the home.

"Pro tip: Don't film an ad for your Pennsylvania Senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey," Fetterman said in a statement.

According to Oz's financial disclosure, the property is valued between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000.

Oz's wife also owns an equally-valued pool house right next door to the mansion, according to financial records.

An unlisted New Jersey condo

Oz and his wife also own a condo in New Jersey, The Daily Beast reported last month, though the couple opted not to include the Fairview, New Jersey, building on Oz's candidate disclosure forms.

Candidates are not legally required to report real estate holdings that don't bring in income, but Oz did include several other non-revenue producing properties he owns on his disclosure.

It wasn't immediately clear why Oz chose not to mention this second New Jersey property. A spokesperson for Oz did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the apparent unlisted property.

A 7,000-square-foot 'country home' in Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that this home earns him a $50,000 annual tax break. The outlet added that Oz is not yet living in the house as he waits for renovations to be completed during his run for the state's open Senate seat.

"I inherited it," Oz told the newspaper in early August. "And I intend to preserve that land and not do anything that would hurt it."

His Pennsylvania home, like the New Jersey mansion, is also valued between $1,000,001 - $5,000,000, according to financial records.

A recently-purchased cattle farm in Florida

Oz purchased the Okeechobee, Florida, cattle farm in December 2021. The cattle on the farm are worth up to $500,000, The New York Times reported . The property, including the cattle, is valued between $1,000,001 - $5,000,000.

2 homes in Sariyer, Turkey

Oz owns two homes in Sariyer, Turkey, according to his financial disclosure. Both of these personal, residential properties are valued between $250,001 - $500,000.

Oz, who is of Turkish descent, has said he will renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected in November.

Republican US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks at a rally in support of his campaign at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on May 6, 2022 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

In addition to his six personal residences, Oz and his wife also own multiple investment properties around the globe, including:

Another multi-million dollar mansion in Palm Beach, Florida

Oz bought an $18 million Palm Beach mansion in 2018 that boasts 11 bedrooms, and more than 12,000 square feet. The beachfront property includes a spacious yard and private beach access overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, according to a columnist with the Palm Beach Post.

The residence is now valued between $5,000,001 - $25,000,000.

After buying the property, which is named "Louwana," Oz made the home available for per-monthly rent at $90,000, according to The Post. But a since-removed February 2022 Realtor.com listing reviewed by The Miami Herald had a monthly rental price of $275,000 listed.

Oz sees an annual income from the mansion of $1,000,001 - $5,000,000, more than any of his other properties, according to his financial disclosure.

The Herald also reported this week that the Palm Beach County commissioners on May 3 approved a massive tax exemption for Oz's historic Palm Beach home that could save the doctor more than half a million dollars in the next decade.

4 commercial real estate properties throughout Florida

The former host of the "Dr. Oz Show" owns four commercial investment properties in Florida — at least three of which appear to be Marriott hotels. A spokesperson for Oz did not immediately respond to Insider's request for confirmation.

The Courtyard Clearwater Beach Marina and the Aloft Miami Aventura are each valued between $100,001 - $250,000 while the AC Hotel Miami Aventura is valued between $15,001 - $50,000, per financial documents.

A fourth commercial investment property in Clearwater appeared on Google Maps to be an apartment-style building. Financial disclosures said the investment was valued between $100,001 - $250,000.

All of the properties are jointly owned.

2 condos in Manhattan

A pair of Upper East Side condominiums once belonged to Mustafa Oz, Mehmet Oz's father, but the residences are now the center of a family inheritance conflict between Mehmet Oz and his sisters, Insider's Laura Italiano reported .

Nazlim Oz, Dr. Oz's sister that lives in Istanbul, claims in court documents that the budding politician has deprived her of her share of the earnings made from the condos: $15,000 a month for over three years.

Mehmet Oz and his other sister, Seval, who lives in California counter-argue that Nazlim Oz forged documents and stole from their father. They also allege that Nazlim Oz never received $15,000 from the condos even when their father was alive and owned the properties.

Both residences are valued between $500,001 - $1,000,000.

4 more commercial real estate properties across New England

Dr. Oz jointly owns two commercial real estate investments in Portland, Maine valued between $1,001 - $15,000 — The AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront and a condominium.

He reported earning $427,119.00 from the hotel — and $113,955.00 from the condos.

He is also the sole owner of a commercial investment property in Lebanon, New Hampshire, worth between $100,001 - $250,000.

The fourth property appears on the financial disclosure document as an entire street — Tremont St. in Boston. Insider was unable to identify the property.

2 more commercial properties in Turkey

In addition to his Turkish homes, Oz can also lay claim to two additional investment properties in the country. He owns one property in Datca, Turkey, according to his financial disclosure, and a second in Konya, near where his father was from.

The Datca property is valued between $1,001 - $15,000, while the Konya building was listed as "unascertainable" due to its being leased to the Ministry of Education as a student dorm.