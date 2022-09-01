ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEWBURGH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyft#Lawsuits#Kill Me#Violent Crime
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
Ocean City Today

Two women charged with indecent exposure in Ocean City

Two women from Upstate New York were arrested in Ocean City last week for indecent exposure, after one was seen swimming naked in a private pool and the other repeatedly flashed her private area to officers. Mandy Mari Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, New York, and Brandy Marie Duxbury, 37, of...
Boston Globe

New suspect sketches released in case of woman who disappeared in Berkshires in 1982

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected]. Authorities released several new forensic sketches on Tuesday, including four age-progressed sketches, as they continue to investigate the case of a young woman who...
FLORIDA, MA
wamc.org

Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s

You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy