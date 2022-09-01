Read full article on original website
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
WNYT
Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest
A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Ballston Spa man accused of DWI, drug possession
A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Ocean City Today
Two women charged with indecent exposure in Ocean City
Two women from Upstate New York were arrested in Ocean City last week for indecent exposure, after one was seen swimming naked in a private pool and the other repeatedly flashed her private area to officers. Mandy Mari Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, New York, and Brandy Marie Duxbury, 37, of...
Boston Globe
New suspect sketches released in case of woman who disappeared in Berkshires in 1982
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected]. Authorities released several new forensic sketches on Tuesday, including four age-progressed sketches, as they continue to investigate the case of a young woman who...
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions, woman charged.
Photos released of Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect
The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Troy Police locate missing woman
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Patricia "Patti" Sheehy, who was reported missing by her family on Monday morning.
Employee allegedly set fire to Western Mass. restaurant operating more than 40 years
Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough is currently closed as a result of the fire. An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough Sunday, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office. The office said in a news release Monday that the fire was reported around 10 a.m....
wamc.org
Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s
You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
