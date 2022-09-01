ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Flooding risk continues in southern New England Tuesday

BOSTON -- Let's face it, for the unofficial end to summer, it's felt more like mid-summer this weekend. Highs Sunday stretched into the 80s with a muggy airmass. Labor Day was pretty wet, which obviously wasn't the greatest timing during the long holiday weekend. Still, considering Memorial Day and the 4th of July were in the mid-80s and dry, we were somewhat due for a shower during a summer holiday. Can't win them all.Monday was one of the rainiest days we've seen in months. Rain totals exceeded three inches in multiple spots, including North Billerica at 4.40". Incredible!  The bullseye spot...
CRANSTON, RI
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
NECN

Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers

Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
TRAVEL
NECN

Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester

The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
WORCESTER, MA
Block Island Times

Under Contract: Holiday Haven

The opportunity to own a property like "Holiday Haven" does not happen very often. Built in 1884 by legendary Island craftsman John Hayes for Mr. and Mrs. William Pitt Ball, its original name was "Pleasant View Cottage". Today the water and land views are still stunning. Views of the Atlantic Ocean, Great Salt Pond and Trim's Pond can be seen from most rooms. The rolling topography to the water's edge is hidden from the main road. A path leading to Trim's Pond, a CRMC Class 1 Certification area, is the perfect spot to launch a kayak or paddle board. The single-family home with a 1-bedroom apartment also serves as a guest house licensed for 2 rooms with a shared bath. There are over 20 rooms of various sizes throughout the house, including the basement. A solarium and deck were added to give the owners privacy from their guests. The present owners have perfectly maintained the dwelling. In addition, there is a 2-car garage with a loft area above. Located in the Residential B Zone, the property has 4.2 acres with over 325 feet of frontage on Trim's Pond. Two fieldstone foundations, mature trees and perennial gardens are part of the nicely landscaped lawn which exposes well-maintained stonewalls. A truly unique piece of Block Island property!
REAL ESTATE
WCVB

Massachusetts Oyster Project seeks to rebuild the commonwealth's oyster population

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheMassachusetts Oyster Project runs an "upweller" project that helps grow oysters. The all-volunteer organization also runs a shell recycling program. Shells are collected from restaurants, aged for a year to rid them of any bacteria, and then placed back in the water as cultch. Oyster larvae attach to the recycled shells and grow. This helps encourage the wild shellfish population and grows shellfish reefs off the coast.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Labor Day gas prices are the cheapest in this Massachusetts county; See average per gallon price per county

Gas prices throughout Massachusetts have fallen from the high prices seen earlier this year when they surged past an average of $5 a gallon in some counties. A report from AAA shows as of Sept. 5, the state average is $3.93 per gallon. But as always, prices vary by location and the county you’re fueling up in can make a big difference.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
SCITUATE, RI
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA

