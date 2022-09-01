ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparations underway for 26th annual German Heritage Festival

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

Preparations are underway for the German Festival. The celebration will begin on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The 26th annual German Heritage Festival returns to St. Nick’s Grove just off of Old French Road.

Last year the organizers held the festival. They told us they are expecting an even larger turnout in 2022.

The event includes live German music, dancers, food and beer. The festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrate German culture with the German Heritage Fest this weekend

One organizer said it’s different than many of the other local heritage festivals.

“This is a lot different than most of the festivals because it’s out of here on the picnic grounds. So you have a lot of grass, a lot of trees for shade, a whole different kind of vibe to it. It’s more of a relaxed party atmosphere out here. You’ll have a lot more room to spread out,” said Ray Luniewski, Festival Chairman.

There is a $5 admission fee to the picnic grounds as the event is not affiliated with a local church.

