Labor Day beachgoers enjoyed rest and relaxation
CARTERET COUNTY — Monday, people took advantage of the blue water and sunny skies along eastern Carolina beaches for the unofficial last day of the summer season. Some new timers and some frequent Crystal Coast visitors on Monday said it couldn’t have been a more perfect day to escape from work and the stress of what have been a tough few years for many.
Gas prices impact Labor Day travel
North Carolina — For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. That means more drivers were on the road this weekend. Gas prices have been on a steady decline after record highs a few months ago- but the numbers are higher than last year's average. For some...
