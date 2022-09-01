ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Rodgers makes pick for 3rd-best team in SEC

Jordan Rodgers is ready the call the hogs in 2022. The SEC Network analyst is going all in on Arkansas as a top team in the conference. “It is absolutely, zero doubt, Arkansas,” Rodgers exclaimed on SEC Nation. Now it should be disclosed that SEC Nation has set up...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Golfing legend John Daly shows up to SEC's pregame show drunk

Every fan who tailgates knows that it’s important to show up early. Arkansas legend and Razorback fan John Daly appeared on both “Marty & McGee” and SEC Nation on Saturday, ahead of Arkansas’s season opener against Cincinnati. It was apparent that Daly had started the drinks early himself, admitting in a hilarious moment that he was already drunk.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Cincinnati Win Shows Arkansas Poised to Take Advantage of College Football Playoffs Expansion

If only the report earlier in the week that the College Football Playoff would be expanding to 12 teams had read “beginning this season.”. Arkansas football can’t get too big for its britches yet, but it’s sort of hard not to look ahead to the potentially superb season the Razorbacks could have in 2022 after their season-opening win against Cincinnati on Saturday, 31-24.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Fresh Oceanic Seafood Right in The Heart of Fort Smith?

There are advantages and disadvantages to living in Fort Smith, and a disadvantage is the lack of beaches and seafood. But if you yearn for the oceanic taste of the coast, but you don't want to drive hundreds of miles, there are some great options in Fort Smith to be had. Depending on whether you want fresh seafood or fried, there are choices for both kinds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Arkansas boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Cameron Eittreim

The Pinnacle Of Breakfast Burritos Is Right Here

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we don't always have time to enjoy a healthy breakfast. That's why one of my favorite breakfast options is burritos, because they have eggs and everything else ready to go. But let's be honest, the fast food breakfast burritos are often too small and lacking in freshness and flavor.
FORT SMITH, AR

