Read full article on original website
Related
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman on His 'Weird' Worrying
In Monday press conference, a healthy dose of Pittmanese on being worried.
Five Things We Noticed That You Might Not: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Poor clothing choices, hiding Hornsby, freak accidents, mental weakness and more
bestofarkansassports.com
Domineck Silencing ESPN Announcer Tops Big Performances by Arkansas Football Transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — If Saturday’s win was any indication, Sam Pittman hit a home run with his third crop of transfers since becoming the Arkansas football coach. Seemingly every player the No. 19 Razorbacks added out of the portal this offseason delivered at one point or another in a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Rodgers makes pick for 3rd-best team in SEC
Jordan Rodgers is ready the call the hogs in 2022. The SEC Network analyst is going all in on Arkansas as a top team in the conference. “It is absolutely, zero doubt, Arkansas,” Rodgers exclaimed on SEC Nation. Now it should be disclosed that SEC Nation has set up...
sideaction.com
John Daly Admits to Being Hammered While Making Live Appearance During Arkansas Tailgate for Cincinnati Matchup
Of course, former PGA star John Daly is going to be having more than a few on this beautiful college football Saturday. The “hit it hard” golfer is a proud Razorbacks fan having grown up in the area, and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats today, Daly made sure to be in Fayetteville to take in the action.
saturdaytradition.com
Golfing legend John Daly shows up to SEC's pregame show drunk
Every fan who tailgates knows that it’s important to show up early. Arkansas legend and Razorback fan John Daly appeared on both “Marty & McGee” and SEC Nation on Saturday, ahead of Arkansas’s season opener against Cincinnati. It was apparent that Daly had started the drinks early himself, admitting in a hilarious moment that he was already drunk.
bestofarkansassports.com
Cincinnati Win Shows Arkansas Poised to Take Advantage of College Football Playoffs Expansion
If only the report earlier in the week that the College Football Playoff would be expanding to 12 teams had read “beginning this season.”. Arkansas football can’t get too big for its britches yet, but it’s sort of hard not to look ahead to the potentially superb season the Razorbacks could have in 2022 after their season-opening win against Cincinnati on Saturday, 31-24.
RELATED PEOPLE
Razorbacks claim victory in first game of season against Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and another score to lead No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday. Jefferson ran for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, threw a jump-pass...
Razorback games bring in thousands
Fayetteville will have 72 thousand more people for the first Razorback game. Around 65% of them will be visiting from out of state.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Fresh Oceanic Seafood Right in The Heart of Fort Smith?
There are advantages and disadvantages to living in Fort Smith, and a disadvantage is the lack of beaches and seafood. But if you yearn for the oceanic taste of the coast, but you don't want to drive hundreds of miles, there are some great options in Fort Smith to be had. Depending on whether you want fresh seafood or fried, there are choices for both kinds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Benton County keeping an eye on possible flooding with rain in the forecast
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — With storms rolling in and out of Northwest Arkansas from Thursday night into Friday morning, Benton County has been keeping an eye on roads for potential flash flooding. “We've just been keeping an eye on the storm; we’re prepared for any localized flooding that might...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Arkansas boy
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
Diesel spill shuts down all lanes on State Highway 12
A tractor-trailer spill on State Highway 12 near War Eagle and Beaver Lake has shut down all lanes of traffic as diesel covers the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
The Pinnacle Of Breakfast Burritos Is Right Here
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we don't always have time to enjoy a healthy breakfast. That's why one of my favorite breakfast options is burritos, because they have eggs and everything else ready to go. But let's be honest, the fast food breakfast burritos are often too small and lacking in freshness and flavor.
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Comments / 0