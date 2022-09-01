ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
townandtourist.com

17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio

Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
