Best states to retire: Where does Ohio fall?
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
townandtourist.com
17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
Co-creator, writer of Only Murders in the Building calls central Ohio home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s a story about a podcast. It’s a show that has captivated and held curiosity for two seasons, now. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to gain popularity. On screen, it’s Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short who take the words...
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
WTOL-TV
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band puts on jazzy performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took it back to the 1920s and '30s during halftime of the Notre Dame game. The Best Damn Band In The Land put on a trio of jazz performances inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night. TBDBITL had an extra percussion on...
HometownLife.com
Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader
Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
247Sports
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio
Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Ohio State’s 2002 National Championship Team honored during the Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame featured two of the nation's top five teams, but the game also served as a backdrop to honor one of the university's best team. At the end of the first quarter, fans had their chance to honor the 2002...
