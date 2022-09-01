ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie producer pleads guilty in prostitution prosecution

The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A California movie producer pleaded guilty in a prostitution case Thursday, admitting that he conspired to run a business that prosecutors say delivered women to clients across the United States and in England.

Dillon Jordan was permitted to enter the plea remotely and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate a prostitution business.

U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan scheduled sentencing for Dec. 12.

A plea deal Jordan signed with prosecutors recommends that he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison, and pay a fine between $10,000 and $95,000. It also calls for him to forfeit $1.4 million.

Jordan, 50, of Arrowhead Lake, California, was arrested last summer on charges that he used a movie production company as a cover for running a prostitution ring.

Jordan is listed among dozens of producers on films including the 2018 film “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which featured Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 movie “The Kid,” which starred Ethan Hawke.

An indictment said Jordan, from 2010 through May 2017, kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for his clients in exchange for money.

It also said he coordinated with a United Kingdom-based madam, sharing and referring customers and prostitutes. The madam was not identified by name in court papers.

