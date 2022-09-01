Moorhouse: Retiring opens new doors for KCS

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing his intention to retire as the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Jeff Moorhouse told News Channel 11 that the decision was bittersweet.

“At this point, you reflect over your career and the relationships that you’ve built over the course of that career and the things that you’ve accomplished,” Moorhouse said. “And so you are feeling a bit nostalgic right now.”

His 60-day notice was filed with the system on Wednesday, marking the education veteran’s retirement date as October 31.

“I was raised to believe that the purpose in life is to make a difference in the impact in the lives of others,” Moorhouse said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to tell that story over the course of my career for now 31 years.”

A major part of his decision arose out of upcoming changes to education funding formulas, which he said can represent a new start for the system.

“In the new Tennessee funding model that there’s going to be some significant dollars in this next budget cycle,” Moorhouse said. “And that whoever the next superintendent is needs to be able to have the opportunity to align those resources to their vision for the long-term success of the district.”

Moorhouse served in his role since Feb. 2018, weathering pandemic precautions and has been in a leadership role during a period of everchanging and controversial education policies .

