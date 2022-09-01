ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Moorhouse: Retiring opens new doors for KCS

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241a7g_0heiGhLv00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing his intention to retire as the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Jeff Moorhouse told News Channel 11 that the decision was bittersweet.

KCS superintendent announces retirement over new funding formula

“At this point, you reflect over your career and the relationships that you’ve built over the course of that career and the things that you’ve accomplished,” Moorhouse said. “And so you are feeling a bit nostalgic right now.”

His 60-day notice was filed with the system on Wednesday, marking the education veteran’s retirement date as October 31.

Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions

“I was raised to believe that the purpose in life is to make a difference in the impact in the lives of others,” Moorhouse said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to tell that story over the course of my career for now 31 years.”

A major part of his decision arose out of upcoming changes to education funding formulas, which he said can represent a new start for the system.

“In the new Tennessee funding model that there’s going to be some significant dollars in this next budget cycle,” Moorhouse said. “And that whoever the next superintendent is needs to be able to have the opportunity to align those resources to their vision for the long-term success of the district.”

Moorhouse served in his role since Feb. 2018, weathering pandemic precautions and has been in a leadership role during a period of everchanging and controversial education policies .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Science Hill freshman battling rare cancer in Memphis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after starting his high school career, a Science Hill freshman was in a hospital bed starting a battle with a rare form of liver cancer. Xander Pierce was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma, a type of liver cancer only occurs in one in five million people, according to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food City kicks off School Bucks Challenge

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City announced on Monday that it pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year in an effort that is a part of its School Bucks Challenge. The program, which launched on Sept. 7 and lasts until May 9, 2023, entails that shoppers earn one point for every dollar spent […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bell ringing in Jonesborough will celebrate Constitution

On Sunday, Sept. 11th, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in honor of Constitution Week. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School at 214 E. Sabin Drive in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcs#Retirement#New Start#Carter Co
WJHL

Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Harshbarger to host ‘Coffee With Your Congresswoman’ events next week

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger will hold four events next week to share updates from Washington with constituents and answer their questions. Four “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” events will take place across the region: Jefferson City Coffee When: Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST Where: Jefferson City Public Library, 108 City Center Drive […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wcyb.com

DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

UVA Wise Pride Week to feature drag show

WISE — UVA Wise celebrates its fourth annual Pride Week starting Monday with several on-campus activities to raise community LGBTQIA+ awareness. Besides tie-dyed T-shirts, panel discussions and events focusing on civil rights, the college Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Pride Week Drag Show on Wednesday as part of the week’s focus.
WISE, VA
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy