Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
'Culturally it's bringing people together': First Soul Food Competition held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You hear about BBQ contests or Chili cook-offs, but on Monday in Macon it was all about soul food. The group, Macon Peace & Unity brought together local restaurants and caterers to compete for the winning title at the Mill Hill's Community Arts Center. Shameka Walker...
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
Runners gear up for the 45th annual Macon Labor Day Road Race
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the 45th year of the annual Macon Labor Day Road Race!. From experienced runners to the newbies, many people took to the streets for fun and fitness. Runners hit Forsyth road and Vineville early, racing toward Carolyn Crayton Park for the finish line. "Well...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Easy Riders: Horse show hosted at Perry fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia Federation Saddle Club hosted their 56th state show on Saturday in Perry, where horses competed to win top prizes. The club is made up of 10 associations within Georgia, and this was their 56th state show. Horses ran through poles, cones and barrels, and...
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
Historic Cannonball House opens time capsules previously buried under Confederate monuments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cannonball House officials and Macon-Bibb County officials opened two time capsules recovered after relocating two downtown Confederate monuments. History leaped from two copper boxes Friday when two time capsules were opened that had previously been buried under two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon. Crews recovered...
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
Graduating classes from D.F. Douglass High School reunited in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend. The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories. The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
Last Wednesday, our crew invaded Jersey Mike's Subs, in Warner Robins, Ga. Let's see what they found!. For this segment of VFR, while rummaging around in Warner Robins, Georgia, our crew decided to tackle the Jersey Mike's Subs location which is actually just next door to the Five Guys we evaluated in our very first episode of VFR.
Macon art gallery's photography exhibit showcases blue-collar workers
MACON, Ga. — A nationally-known photographer with Macon roots is opening up an art show where local blue-collar workers are the stars. It's part of the Macon Arts Alliance's big First Friday event. It shows off the work of award-winning photographer Matt Odom. Odom has worked with publications like...
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
