NOLA.com
This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded
A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
theadvocate.com
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
L'Observateur
FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
houmatimes.com
Regional Partnership Awarded $50M Federal Grant to Create Clean Hydrogen Cluster in South Louisiana
This morning, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership with representation from across South Louisiana. H2theFuture will develop a new energy cluster in South Louisiana, spanning the clean hydrogen life cycle, from R&D at Louisiana universities, to an end-use project at the Port of South Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
TPSO implements procedure for lost and found items
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has implemented a procedure for lost and found items or property that has been collected by the agency. All items will be posted on the TPSO website and corresponding social media outlets. Items can be retrieved from the TPSO Evidence Division. The retrieval process of...
WDSU
Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
I-10 reopens at Louisiana-Mississippi line after wreck Friday morning
UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi line are now open again, officials reported at 9:40 a.m. PREVIOUS STORY: All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line are closed due to a wreck, Louisiana highway officials said Friday morning. The eastbound lanes were closed after...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police urge safe driving this Labor Day weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are urging community members to stay safe on the roads this holiday weekend. In a Facebook post by LSP, troopers said they are working closely with law enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road so that communities can be safe. Whether...
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
L'Observateur
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Sets the 2022-2023 Oyster Season
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the 2022-2023 oyster season based on the annual oyster stock assessment provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and comments received from members of the public, including the oyster industry. The following dates were set for the upcoming oyster season:. The...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Superintendent provides insight on school restorations
“This was hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime storm,” Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said as he reflected on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. Terrebonne Parish suffered catastrophic damage. The deadly storm ripped through the campuses of 4 Terrebonne schools, destroying the facilities and leaving the district to create a plan in less than 30 days. South Terrebonne High School, Ellender Memorial High School, Upper Little Caillou Elementary School, and Grand Caillou Elementary School closed the doors to their main buildings in August 2021, unbeknownst to the devastation Ida would leave behind. Orgeron said the schools suffered sustained roof and water damage, forcing students to be placed in surrounding schools for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
WDSU
Traffic now flowing near crash on Interstate 10 eastbound at Mississippi line
SLIDELL, La. — A crash caused major backups Friday morning in St. Tammany Parish. State police said both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near mile marker 270, which is two miles west of the Mississippi state line, were closed because of the crash. Traffic is now flowing smoothly in...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Water Parks in Louisiana (All-Inclusive Fun Experiences)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Louisiana is located in the southeast region of the US on the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, Cajun and creole, Madrid Gras celebrations, and many more.
houmatimes.com
LDWF seeking volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach cleanup
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in partnership with Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University, are asking for volunteers for their upcoming beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The event, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., is being held in coordination with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
