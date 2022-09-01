ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers

As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. This summer was the second hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather experts. Instances of heat-related illness rose in...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Veteran mom charts new course with truck driving career

TAMPA - According to the America Trucking Association, supply chain delays continue to be an issue due to a nation-wide shortage of truck drivers. The group estimates the shortage is at about 80,000 and is expected to grow to 160,000 drivers in the next 10 years. Roadmaster Drivers School in...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

U.S. union support reaches a nearly 60-year high

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Support for workers’ unions is now at a nearly 60-year high, according to a recent Gallup poll showing 71 percent of Americans approve of the cause. Union approval hasn’t been that high since 1965. What You Need To Know. Support for workers’ unions is now...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Halloween Horror Night returns to Universal Studios Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Florida. The theme park kicked off the 31st edition of its popular after-hours event on Friday with thousands of visitors descending on the park, ready to be terrified by this year’s lineup of haunted houses and scare zones.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy