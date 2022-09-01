Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers
As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. This summer was the second hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather experts. Instances of heat-related illness rose in...
Bay News 9
I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
Bay News 9
Orange County retired firefighter walks thousands of miles to honor lost lives
SANFORD, Fla.-- Tom “Bull” Hill has walked thousands of miles to raise awareness to the plights firefighters across the nation face. Since then, he’s become a face for change while fighting his own battles along the way. What You Need To Know. Tom “Bull” Hill began walking...
Bay News 9
Veteran mom charts new course with truck driving career
TAMPA - According to the America Trucking Association, supply chain delays continue to be an issue due to a nation-wide shortage of truck drivers. The group estimates the shortage is at about 80,000 and is expected to grow to 160,000 drivers in the next 10 years. Roadmaster Drivers School in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
U.S. union support reaches a nearly 60-year high
ORLANDO, Fla. --- Support for workers’ unions is now at a nearly 60-year high, according to a recent Gallup poll showing 71 percent of Americans approve of the cause. Union approval hasn’t been that high since 1965. What You Need To Know. Support for workers’ unions is now...
Bay News 9
Halloween Horror Night returns to Universal Studios Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Florida. The theme park kicked off the 31st edition of its popular after-hours event on Friday with thousands of visitors descending on the park, ready to be terrified by this year’s lineup of haunted houses and scare zones.
Comments / 0