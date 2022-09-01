Read full article on original website
Several Maine Businesses Forced to Close Ahead of Labor Day Due to Staffing Issues
For some Maine businesses, this Labor Day is much quieter than usual at least in part due to a lack of staff. Instead of the sound of orders being called out at Five Islands Lobster Company in Georgetown, there was simply pattering rain on picnic tables Monday. The iconic lobster...
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain
A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
FIRST ALERT: Flood Warnings in RI; Downpours Continue Through Tuesday
A tornado warning that was issued for part of Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Monday afternoon has expired. Flash flood warnings have also expired but flood warnings remain in place for Kent and Providence counties in Rhode Island. New England is dealing with torrential rain this Labor Day, as a...
Seasonal Businesses Near Hampton Beach Reflect on Challenging Summer
Seasonal businesses are finally getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations, but they still had other challenges this summer, from finding employees to dealing with supply chain issues. The weather cleared out Hampton Beach early this Labor Day but it did not dampen the summer feeling. "We...
Transgender Pride Flag Found Burned at Brookline Church
The United Parish of Brookline tries to be welcoming to everyone so you’ll find rainbow-colored Adirondack chairs on the front lawn, black and brown chairs as well -- and until a few days ago a Trans Pride Flag. “We believe the Christian faith is a progressive faith,” said Rev....
Labor Day Travel Expected to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels
Officials from AAA are expecting this to be the busiest Labor Day weekend since 2019, before the pandemic. Just in time, gas prices are getting a bit lower. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is now $3.95, according to AAA. That’s the first time it’s dipped below $4 since February.
Higher Education: WPI Offering Cannabis Certificate Programs This Fall
Worcester Polytechnic Institute is going green for the new semester. The university in Worcester, Massachusetts, is partnering with cannabis education company, Green Flower, to offer four cannabis qualification certificates for those interested in pursuing a career in the growing industry. “The Massachusetts market is growing so fast from a cannabis...
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
What to Watch for in Tuesday's Massachusetts Primary Elections
Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama's first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday's primary election. The primary will make clear whether...
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police
Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
Massachusetts 2022 Primary: Live Updates, Voting Results and News
Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, and voters will have many critical decisions to make as they head to the polls. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the state. Among the contested races on the ballot are the GOP governor's primary between Geoff Diehl and...
Man, 41, Killed In Head-on Crash in Melrose
One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts, state police said. The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a 2015 Mercedes CLS and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. The impact was so violent, the Mercedes ended up on its side up against the two cars parked a driveway.
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
Quincy Police Looking For Missing 19-Year-Old Who May Be Nonverbal
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 19-year-old who may be endangered. Quincy police say Tommy Luong, who has trouble communicating and may be nonverbal, did not return home after being dropped off Friday at CVS in Allston. Luong is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with...
Police Identify Man Stabbed to Death on Recreational Trail
Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
Man Arrested After 75-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Pond in Manchester, NH
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 75-year-old to death near a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities announced. Raymond Moore, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Daniel Whitmore's stabbing death near Nutt Pond, according to a press release from Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
