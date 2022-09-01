MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO