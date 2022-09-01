Read full article on original website
Charleston Councilman says leadership responsible for deterring violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people are recovering after a shooting on King Street in Downtown Charleston over Labor Day weekend. Two people have been arrested following the event. City leaders say the incident highlights the need for an increased focus on deterring violent crime in the Holy City. Councilman Mike Seekings shared strong words […]
Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
‘Enough is enough’ Mayor Tecklenburg speaks out after weekend gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is calling on state lawmakers to take action on illegal guns following two shootings in Charleston on Saturday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. The victims were […]
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
‘It’s going to be OK’: Neighbors react to shooting of 13-year-old in apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live at the Palmilla Apartments in West Ashley say they still feel safe in their homes despite a shooting late Saturday night. That shooting sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. People that live at the complex say a lot of the violence tends to...
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
Shooting on Charleston's King St. injures 6; two arrested, including a minor
A mass shootout erupted on downtown Charleston's busy King Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, leaving six adults injured — and the mayor of the city exasperated over this latest rash of gun violence — during the final holiday weekend of summer. All of the...
Hollywood woman identified as victim of fatal domestic dispute in North Charleston
Officials identified a 29-year-old Hollywood woman as the victim of a fatal domestic dispute inside a North Charleston apartment. Teresa Jenkins-Self died around midnight Sept. 2 from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said Sept. 4. North Charleston police officers arrested a 25-year-old man hours after the...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
Coroner ID's Hollywood woman killed in apparent domestic violence shooting
The Charleston County Coroner has shared the name of a woman killed Thursday night. Teresa Jenkins-Self, age 29, was shot to death inside her apartment in North Charleston on September 1. North Charleston Police officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a domestic disturbance at the apartment. Jenkins-Self...
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search
MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
13-yr-old shot at West Ashley apartment complex, Charleston PD investigating
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A 13-year-old was injured in an apparent shooting late Saturday night in West Ashley, according to Charleston Police. A CPD spokesperson says 911 dispatchers began receiving multiple calls around 10:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Ashley River Road in the Palmilla Parkside Apts.. Officers...
Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor receives 2nd failed inspection grade in 2 years
Federal inspectors who visited Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing complex in the neck of Charleston's peninsula, earlier this summer handed the building a failing grade — its second in under two years. Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toured the aging high-rise May 31....
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a small device that turns a regular handgun into an automatic weapon, and police say this piece of technology inflicts maximum damage with minimal accuracy. It’s also seeing concerning growth in popularity across the country and here at home. A switch, or Glock...
Colleton Co. man avoids 7-year prison stint by being first graduate of 'drug court'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man "well-known to law enforcement" avoided multiple years in prison after being the first-ever graduate from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Multidisciplinary Court treatment program. Talon Barnes, 26, was addicted to methamphetamines. To pay for his drugs, he turned to...
