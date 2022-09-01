ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WSPA 7News

Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
live5news.com

Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
live5news.com

‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an early-morning shooting on a busy street in downtown Charleston injured five, bystanders and witnesses share their stories. The shooting took place on King Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning as officers responded to gunshots. Brandon Michael Walter, King Street Bar Manager, said he saw...
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
live5news.com

Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search

MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
abcnews4.com

13-yr-old shot at West Ashley apartment complex, Charleston PD investigating

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A 13-year-old was injured in an apparent shooting late Saturday night in West Ashley, according to Charleston Police. A CPD spokesperson says 911 dispatchers began receiving multiple calls around 10:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Ashley River Road in the Palmilla Parkside Apts.. Officers...
WBTW News13

13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
