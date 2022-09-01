ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed

A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4

14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
fox8live.com

Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car. On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend

The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
fox8live.com

Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old Kenner man was fatally shot early Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store, authorities said. Kenner police said Alejandro Quiroz was shot twice outside the Brother’s Food Mart at 3049 Loyola Dr. around 4 a.m. He was taken for hospital treatment but did not survive his gunshot wounds, police said.
WAFB

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
