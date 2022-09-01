Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mother Arrested For The Brutal Murder Of Her Son Few Hours After Reporting Him MissingMary HolmanHouma, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting
LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was a Ford F-150 and it was […]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed
A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
NOLA.com
DNA used to identify masked gunman in deadly Harvey quadruple shooting: JPSO
After a masked gunman opened fire on a vehicle in Harvey earlier this year, leaving one person dead and two others injured, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives identified a suspect from blood the gunman left behind after he too was wounded when a victim returned fire. Two months after the...
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4
14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
NOPD: Bicyclist loses control, struck by car on Elysian Fields Ave.
According to an alert by the NOPD, officers were actively working a traffic fatality on Elysian Fields Ave. near the I-610 overpass. It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people were involved.
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
fox8live.com
Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car. On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend
The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
fox8live.com
Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old Kenner man was fatally shot early Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store, authorities said. Kenner police said Alejandro Quiroz was shot twice outside the Brother’s Food Mart at 3049 Loyola Dr. around 4 a.m. He was taken for hospital treatment but did not survive his gunshot wounds, police said.
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
Drive-by shooting in St. Charles Parish strikes man, two vehicles
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
Newell: Deprioritizing rape calls another NOPD organizational flaw
The public and myself have been critical of the New Orleans Police Department, while still supportive of the officers who do their best to keep our communities safe. The criticism is in the failure in the business side of the NOPD. It’s come to li
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
