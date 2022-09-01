ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

hotnewhiphop.com

B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly

While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
Mos Def
Lil Wayne
Ebro Darden
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Turns Up With Unlikely Fan On Stage In Miami: Watch

Kodak Black loves his fans. The Florida rapper is often vocal about how much he appreciates his loyal supporters. Last year, he issued a message to his followers who were concerned about him after he posted a series of cryptic tweets. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n***a," Kodak wrote. "But thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like!"
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks

Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes & MoneyBagg Yo Collab On "Black Visa"

Yesterday (September 2), news broke that Memphis artist, Finesse2Tymes, signed a deal with MoneyBagg Yo. Finesse, who is now the newest member of Bread Gang, has always been a force to be reckoned with in the state of Tennessee. After recently being released from jail, the rapper has been in grind mode since his return.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka Flocka

It's been nearly a year since Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera called it quits, but their relationship is still being talked about. The couple got married back in 2014, and for a while their life was displayed for thousands of people to see. After being on shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp, the two were used to fans being in their business-- but now, they're over it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Returns With Another YouTube Single, "For No Reason"

After beginning 2022 on a triumphant note with his Back For Everything album followed by his Happy Birthday Kodak EP with Future and other collaborators in June, 25-year-old Kodak Black is closing out the summer with more new music. Just a few weeks ago he delivered his 4-track Closure EP...
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch

The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
