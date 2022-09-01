Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home.

“I’m feeling sad about that,” she said.

Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of her than living with no running water.

“It’s raining in several rooms in my home. It’s raining inside, and I’ve called so many people. Catholic Charities, all churches, FEMA, MEMA. I can’t even tell you how many people I’ve called, but I’m always getting the runaround,” she said.

Her son, Elijah, moved back home recently from Colorado to help his immobile mother. Sunday’s heavy rainfall caused the bedroom roof to collapse on Teresa, a problem the family said they can’t afford to fix.

“She just needs someone who’s on her side. Someone who understands what’s going on, what she’s going through. I talk to a lot of people in high places who have the resources to actually help us. It’s just been hard. I just knew that I was coming back to deal with something that’s difficult, but I was ready,” said Elijah.

The Jackson neighbor has been having consistent water troubles over the years, routinely having to use a bucket to take a bath. But with the home now deteriorating, they’re not sure how much longer they can stay.

“I don’t have anywhere else to go. I’m feeling sad about that. I’m hurt. I have no family that will support me,” said Teresa.

They are now depending on the generosity of others for their survival, not only for water, but soon for a place to stay.

