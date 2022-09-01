WILTON — The town will once again come together to remember and pay tribute to those who died on Sept. 1, 2001, including five Wilton residents. Edward Fergus, Peter C. Fry, John Henwood, John F. Iskyan and Edward P. York — these names will continue to live on through the memories of friends, family and all of Wilton as residents will line the front of the fire headquarters on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

2 DAYS AGO