ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert looks at perhaps the second most important marriage in your life. The most important is the marriage with your spouse. And second is probably the marriage with your bank. And while all marriages require compromise, there are some compromises I am unwilling to make when it comes to my bank. One is free checking. The other is overdraft fees. I was inspired to take a look at this issue when I got a call from a viewer last week who bounced a check. He’s on a fixed income – social security and a small pension. He called his bank, telling them when his social security check would be deposited. He asked them to please stop charging the overdraft fee. But they kept charging him a $35 fee every single day. Consumer advocates call that abusive. And while many banks made big news in recent years when they eliminated overdraft fees, a survey just released by Bankrate.com revealed the vast majority of banks are still charging them.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO