Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Starbucks employees hold “Sip In” at Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — Over two dozen food service workers and other union supporters held a “Sip In” at the Starbucks kiosk inside the Eastview Mall in Victor Monday. Last week, several employees of the popular coffee shop filed paperwork to be recognized as a union. News10NBC...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
wdkx.com

The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing

If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: How to get rid of overdraft fees!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert looks at perhaps the second most important marriage in your life. The most important is the marriage with your spouse. And second is probably the marriage with your bank. And while all marriages require compromise, there are some compromises I am unwilling to make when it comes to my bank. One is free checking. The other is overdraft fees. I was inspired to take a look at this issue when I got a call from a viewer last week who bounced a check. He’s on a fixed income – social security and a small pension. He called his bank, telling them when his social security check would be deposited. He asked them to please stop charging the overdraft fee. But they kept charging him a $35 fee every single day. Consumer advocates call that abusive. And while many banks made big news in recent years when they eliminated overdraft fees, a survey just released by Bankrate.com revealed the vast majority of banks are still charging them.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing man from Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office are looking for a missing man from Henrietta. Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Henrietta. Police say Fetsyak is driving a fray 2013 Toyota Venza with a New York State registration number HRY1081. Police are...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Spencerport cow missing since August 24

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local farmer has gone 12 days without one of his Angus cows. The 1,000-pound beef cow escaped as they were trying to move the other calves. Henry Maier, one of the owners of H.A. Farms in Spencerport has been keeping cows for years. He never had a cow escape, but […]
SPENCERPORT, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
ROCHESTER, NY

