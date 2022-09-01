Read full article on original website
Pickup smashes into Euphoria Liquor, driver steals and flees
The front windows have been pushed in and glass can be seen on the floor of the main entrance.
Starbucks employees hold “Sip In” at Eastview Mall
VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — Over two dozen food service workers and other union supporters held a “Sip In” at the Starbucks kiosk inside the Eastview Mall in Victor Monday. Last week, several employees of the popular coffee shop filed paperwork to be recognized as a union. News10NBC...
Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during Labor Day weekend. According to police, Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. Police say employees and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but he was...
New York Woman Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A New York woman claimed a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars. Niagara County resident Sue Wilson, of Lewiston, claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" top prize from the Thursday, June 30, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The top prize guarantees a minimum...
The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing
If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
Consumer Alert: How to get rid of overdraft fees!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert looks at perhaps the second most important marriage in your life. The most important is the marriage with your spouse. And second is probably the marriage with your bank. And while all marriages require compromise, there are some compromises I am unwilling to make when it comes to my bank. One is free checking. The other is overdraft fees. I was inspired to take a look at this issue when I got a call from a viewer last week who bounced a check. He’s on a fixed income – social security and a small pension. He called his bank, telling them when his social security check would be deposited. He asked them to please stop charging the overdraft fee. But they kept charging him a $35 fee every single day. Consumer advocates call that abusive. And while many banks made big news in recent years when they eliminated overdraft fees, a survey just released by Bankrate.com revealed the vast majority of banks are still charging them.
Police looking for missing man from Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office are looking for a missing man from Henrietta. Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Henrietta. Police say Fetsyak is driving a fray 2013 Toyota Venza with a New York State registration number HRY1081. Police are...
Labor Day Parade kicks off Monday in Rochester, theme will be “Organize & Rise”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Labor Day parade returns on Monday. The organizers of the event, the Rochester Labor Council, said the parade will celebrate the momentum that unions are gaining across the country. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on East Avenue near Union Street. Then, it will...
Spencerport cow missing since August 24
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local farmer has gone 12 days without one of his Angus cows. The 1,000-pound beef cow escaped as they were trying to move the other calves. Henry Maier, one of the owners of H.A. Farms in Spencerport has been keeping cows for years. He never had a cow escape, but […]
Gun training courses begin in order to meet new NYS requirements
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New laws that limit where legal gun owners can carry firearms are now in effect here in New York. If you don’t already have a permit to carry, you’ll have to meet a slew of new benchmarks before you can get one. Dave Jenkins...
Opening arguments begin Tuesday morning in the Brighton Ax Murder Case
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Opening arguments are set to begin on Tuesday morning in the Brighton Ax Murder Case. James Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife Cathleen with an ax, inside their home on Del Rio Drive in 1982. Police say he also left their three-year-old daughter in the home.
1922 Rochester Newspaper Ad Shows How Car Prices Have Changed Over 100 Years
Once upon a Wednesday dreary, while I posted, weak and weary,. Blogging many a quaint and curious volume of Toyota lore— While I typed there, keyboard singing, suddenly there came a Slack ding,. As of someone gently pinging, pinging the Jalopnik horde. “’Tis some Twitter link,” I muttered, “pinging the...
Rochester arrestee taken to custody a second time for shooting on North St.
News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for clarification on Collier's release. No response has been received at this time.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton
The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
Police: Catalytic converters stolen during Rochester Red Wing game Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Friday during the Rochester Red Wings game. Both vehicles were parked in the area of Brown Street. There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Sha-Asia A. Maddox-Lovett., 20, of Rochester, NY, and Marquasia M. Brown., 21 of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 1st and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th.
Flower City Food Tours walks through the many eateries of Park Ave.
While participants are tasting the samples, tour guides give insight into the historical and cultural highlights of the neighborhood.
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
