Seattle, WA

NBC Sports

Vikings name eight captains, including Kirk Cousins

Much has changed in Minnesota from 2021 to 2022. One thing remains the same. The franchise has opted to go with eight captains. O’Connell named eight captains on Monday. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the first-year coach said that 20 players received votes. The captains...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available

At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7

Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
NBC Sports

Bosa sounds off on artificial turf being 'problem' for NFL

Although 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa didn’t have to rehab a torn left ACL this offseason, the 24-year-old still isn’t happy about artificial turf’s role in his injury. In September 2020, Bosa suffered a torn ACL in San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which uses UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf on its field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lions bring Tim Boyle back to practice squad

The Lions didn’t want Tim Boyle as their backup quarterback this season, but they aren’t ready to end their relationship altogether. Boyle was released as part of the team’s final cuts last week, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed him to their practice squad on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Giants sign Fabian Moreau to practice squad

The Giants have added an experienced defensive back to their practice squad. on Monday. Moreau was released by the Texans in August. Moreau was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and he spent four years with the team before moving on to the Falcons for the 2021 season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and finished the year with 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback. But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys add Jason Peters to practice squad

The deal is done. But it’s not a full-blown roster-spot deal. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have added tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad. “This allows Peters, 40, to ease into work after not going to a training camp,” Archer tweeted. It also allows...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Kafka to call Giants offensive plays

While the Bills are counting on Ken Dorsey to replicate Brian Daboll’s success as the team’s offensive coordinator, it turns out Daboll won’t even call the plays at his newest stop. Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the offensive play-caller for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared

The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties

The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Packers not sure Allen Lazard will play this week

The Packers have a lot of new faces in their receiving corps this year and one of the familiar faces from recent seasons may be missing for the opener. Allen Lazard did not practice with the team last Wednesday and he remained out when the team returned to work on Monday. The injury keeping Lazard off the field is undisclosed and head coach Matt LaFleur said only that the team will monitor his condition as the week goes on.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture

Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.

They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NFL

