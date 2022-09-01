Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
NBC Sports
Vikings name eight captains, including Kirk Cousins
Much has changed in Minnesota from 2021 to 2022. One thing remains the same. The franchise has opted to go with eight captains. O’Connell named eight captains on Monday. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the first-year coach said that 20 players received votes. The captains...
ESPN
Denver Broncos believe Russell Wilson will be a hit, but don't want him to get hit as much
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Since he broke into the league as a starter with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Russell Wilson has been hit and sacked more than any other quarterback. Matt Ryan is second in hits (380 behind) and sacks (62 behind), but it's not terribly close. The Denver Broncos...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Bosa sounds off on artificial turf being 'problem' for NFL
Although 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa didn’t have to rehab a torn left ACL this offseason, the 24-year-old still isn’t happy about artificial turf’s role in his injury. In September 2020, Bosa suffered a torn ACL in San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which uses UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf on its field.
NBC Sports
Lions bring Tim Boyle back to practice squad
The Lions didn’t want Tim Boyle as their backup quarterback this season, but they aren’t ready to end their relationship altogether. Boyle was released as part of the team’s final cuts last week, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed him to their practice squad on Monday.
NBC Sports
Giants sign Fabian Moreau to practice squad
The Giants have added an experienced defensive back to their practice squad. on Monday. Moreau was released by the Texans in August. Moreau was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and he spent four years with the team before moving on to the Falcons for the 2021 season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and finished the year with 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports
Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback. But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers...
NBC Sports
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Jason Peters to practice squad
The deal is done. But it’s not a full-blown roster-spot deal. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have added tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad. “This allows Peters, 40, to ease into work after not going to a training camp,” Archer tweeted. It also allows...
NBC Sports
Mike Kafka to call Giants offensive plays
While the Bills are counting on Ken Dorsey to replicate Brian Daboll’s success as the team’s offensive coordinator, it turns out Daboll won’t even call the plays at his newest stop. Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the offensive play-caller for the...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared
The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties
The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
NBC Sports
Packers not sure Allen Lazard will play this week
The Packers have a lot of new faces in their receiving corps this year and one of the familiar faces from recent seasons may be missing for the opener. Allen Lazard did not practice with the team last Wednesday and he remained out when the team returned to work on Monday. The injury keeping Lazard off the field is undisclosed and head coach Matt LaFleur said only that the team will monitor his condition as the week goes on.
NBC Sports
Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture
Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
Comments / 0