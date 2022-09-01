Join the Pro Football Challenge this season

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By Derek Forrest
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Join the Game Night this season for our Pro Football Challenge. It’s a Pick’Em league where each week contestants have the opportunity to win prizes.

Be sure to make your pick for every NFL game each week for a chance to win.

Each local weekly winner will receive a $100 Visa gift card. While the local overall winner at the end of the year will take home $500. Win the entire national contest. and you win a trip for two to Hawaii.

