The White House response to Chinese incursions has included dispatching the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (pictured) and USS Chancellorsville to navigate the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. | Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Flewellyn/U.S. Navy via AP

Chinese military aircraft are ramping up pressure on Taiwan with near-daily incursions across the halfway point in the waters between China and the self-governing island.

And the White House is watching nervously as Beijing tests Washington’s resolve to defend Taiwan.

