Effective: 2022-09-05 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Mountain Fork, Acorn, Black Fork, Rich Mountain, Eagleton, Shady Grove, Black Fork Mountain Wilderness and Rocky. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

POLK COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO