Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Le Flore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Le Flore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Le Flore County through 1245 AM CDT At 1215 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lake Wister State Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Wister... Howe Fanshawe... Lake Wister State Park Summerfield MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Mountain Fork, Acorn, Black Fork, Rich Mountain, Eagleton, Shady Grove, Black Fork Mountain Wilderness and Rocky. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Comments / 0