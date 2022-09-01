Time to get a handle on California’s out-of-control cannabis energy use

Cannabis plants in a grow room at Norcal Cannabis Company in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018. Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Cannabis has long been a radioactive policy issue, from the trials and tribulations of legalization to the market gyrations caused by oversupply. It’s time to add energy to the list — particularly in light of looming power outages, the recent passage by Congress of sweeping climate-protection provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act and California’s decision on Thursday to postpone the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to keep carbon emissions in check.

Few realize that the humble joint — once an emblem of the counterculture that famously campaigned against Diablo in the 1970s — is now, quite literally, becoming nuclear-powered. In PG&E's service territory, a whopping 39% of the electricity embodied in an indoor-grown joint is nuclear. It would behoove policymakers to put that in their pipes and smoke it.

Electric lights brighter than the sun and datacenter-sized banks of air conditioners make indoor cannabis factory "farms" among the most energy-intensive facilities conceived by humankind. Pound for pound, it takes about as much energy to grow cannabis as to produce cement or aluminum. What a buzzkill.

Enter the argument that the state should reverse its plan to shut down Diablo in 2024 (which still requires federal approval). The flawed reasoning behind this is clear. The public is being presented a false choice between nuclear power and more fossil fuel use, as though renewables are insufficient and sluggish nuclear is somehow the most nimble and fiscally responsible way to improve grid reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Proponents of extending the life of this risky power plant also tend to erroneously assume that demand itself is immutable. Here’s a potent illustration of the actual possibilities. In 2021, Diablo generated just under 6% of all electricity used statewide. Back in 2012, I estimated that about half this amount was quietly powering cannabis cultivation, mostly in small residential grows. With subsequent legalization, rising consumption and the shift toward Walmart-sized indoor facilities, today’s number is no doubt substantially higher.

Indeed, cannabis cultivation represents one of the fastest-growing segments of electricity demand in the state and a major diversion of precious renewable power. Consider a planned massive facility in Blythe that will draw as much electricity as 90,000 homes . Build-out of the 30 million square feet of zoning entitlements in Coachella Valley alone would translate into about as much power as Diablo produces. No wonder we have an over-taxed grid and there is pressure not to close the power plant.

California has for decades been a world leader in reducing the need for power plants by investing on the demand side, consistently proving to be cheaper, safer and more effective at job creation. This typically means promoting energy efficiency, or trimming electricity use altogether where it’s not needed.

Yet the state has largely overlooked the burgeoning energy demand of indoor cannabis cultivation. Left unchecked, the expansion of electricity-munching indoor cultivation will only make it harder to wean ourselves from Diablo if policymakers succumb to the urge to kick the problem down the road.

Many activities — work, education, healthcare — generally need to be conducted indoors, but in the case of cannabis it's actually discretionary. Indeed, outdoor cultivation has satisfied human desire for the herb for at least five millennia, and potent, award-winning products can be produced outdoors. Indeed, much of the feedstock for extracts and other derivative products is already produced that way.

Remarkably, it would take only 0.01% of the nation's farmland to grow enough cannabis to make indoor growing unnecessary. This is far less land than would be needed if a sea of solar panels were deployed to zero out the carbon or nuclear footprint of indoor grows. And that would be a waste of precious renewable energy needed elsewhere.

Rather than propping up Diablo, energy policymakers could instead redirect a fraction of the $1.4 billion forgivable loan proposed to extend the life of the infamous nuclear facility toward cultivating a sustainable outdoor cannabis industry with about 1% of the electricity needs of its indoor counterpart.

Cannabis policymakers need to get their house in order as well. For example, many counties across the state actually forbid outdoor cultivation while allowing it indoors. Cities that relish property and sales tax revenues dangle incentives for indoor growers (which is the only practical way to cultivate in urban areas). Further tilting the free-market playing field, electric utilities cleverly build load by subsidizing indoor growers with million-dollar cash rebates for becoming more “efficient,” yet turn a blind eye to the far deeper energy savings achievable via outdoor operations.

The Diablo problem is just the latest reason for state and federal policymakers to finally get a handle on California’s out-of-control cannabis energy use. It would be diabolical for them not to.