ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Time to get a handle on California’s out-of-control cannabis energy use

By Michael Mariant/AP Photo, Jim Wilson/The New York Times, By Evan Mills | Special to The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB7KY_0heiEBEN00
Cannabis plants in a grow room at Norcal Cannabis Company in Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018.  Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Cannabis has long been a radioactive policy issue, from the trials and tribulations of legalization to the market gyrations caused by oversupply. It’s time to add energy to the list — particularly in light of looming power outages, the recent passage by Congress of sweeping climate-protection provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act and California’s decision on Thursday to postpone the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to keep carbon emissions in check.

Few realize that the humble joint — once an emblem of the counterculture that famously campaigned against Diablo in the 1970s — is now, quite literally, becoming nuclear-powered. In PG&E's service territory, a whopping 39% of the electricity embodied in an indoor-grown joint is nuclear. It would behoove policymakers to put that in their pipes and smoke it.

Electric lights brighter than the sun and datacenter-sized banks of air conditioners make indoor cannabis factory "farms" among the most energy-intensive facilities conceived by humankind. Pound for pound, it takes about as much energy to grow cannabis as to produce cement or aluminum. What a buzzkill.

Enter the argument that the state should reverse its plan to shut down Diablo in 2024 (which still requires federal approval). The flawed reasoning behind this is clear. The public is being presented a false choice between nuclear power and more fossil fuel use, as though renewables are insufficient and sluggish nuclear is somehow the most nimble and fiscally responsible way to improve grid reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Proponents of extending the life of this risky power plant also tend to erroneously assume that demand itself is immutable. Here’s a potent illustration of the actual possibilities. In 2021, Diablo generated just under 6% of all electricity used statewide. Back in 2012, I estimated that about half this amount was quietly powering cannabis cultivation, mostly in small residential grows. With subsequent legalization, rising consumption and the shift toward Walmart-sized indoor facilities, today’s number is no doubt substantially higher.

Indeed, cannabis cultivation represents one of the fastest-growing segments of electricity demand in the state and a major diversion of precious renewable power. Consider a planned massive facility in Blythe that will draw as much electricity as 90,000 homes . Build-out of the 30 million square feet of zoning entitlements in Coachella Valley alone would translate into about as much power as Diablo produces. No wonder we have an over-taxed grid and there is pressure not to close the power plant.

California has for decades been a world leader in reducing the need for power plants by investing on the demand side, consistently proving to be cheaper, safer and more effective at job creation. This typically means promoting energy efficiency, or trimming electricity use altogether where it’s not needed.

Yet the state has largely overlooked the burgeoning energy demand of indoor cannabis cultivation. Left unchecked, the expansion of electricity-munching indoor cultivation will only make it harder to wean ourselves from Diablo if policymakers succumb to the urge to kick the problem down the road.

Many activities — work, education, healthcare — generally need to be conducted indoors, but in the case of cannabis it's actually discretionary. Indeed, outdoor cultivation has satisfied human desire for the herb for at least five millennia, and potent, award-winning products can be produced outdoors. Indeed, much of the feedstock for extracts and other derivative products is already produced that way.

Remarkably, it would take only 0.01% of the nation's farmland to grow enough cannabis to make indoor growing unnecessary. This is far less land than would be needed if a sea of solar panels were deployed to zero out the carbon or nuclear footprint of indoor grows. And that would be a waste of precious renewable energy needed elsewhere.

Rather than propping up Diablo, energy policymakers could instead redirect a fraction of the $1.4 billion forgivable loan proposed to extend the life of the infamous nuclear facility toward cultivating a sustainable outdoor cannabis industry with about 1% of the electricity needs of its indoor counterpart.

Cannabis policymakers need to get their house in order as well. For example, many counties across the state actually forbid outdoor cultivation while allowing it indoors. Cities that relish property and sales tax revenues dangle incentives for indoor growers (which is the only practical way to cultivate in urban areas). Further tilting the free-market playing field, electric utilities cleverly build load by subsidizing indoor growers with million-dollar cash rebates for becoming more “efficient,” yet turn a blind eye to the far deeper energy savings achievable via outdoor operations.

The Diablo problem is just the latest reason for state and federal policymakers to finally get a handle on California’s out-of-control cannabis energy use. It would be diabolical for them not to.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

California reemerges as environmental leader on national and global stage

State lawmakers on Wednesday closed out the legislative session by passing a late-night flurry of bills aimed at slashing emissions and investing in clean energy, reasserting California’s role as an environmental leader on the national and global stage. The new laws would build upon the state’s recent commitment to eliminate the sale of gas cars by 2035, double down on clean energy generation, establish “buffer zones” between oil wells and communities and mandate California cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 85% below 1990...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California ISO issues Flex Alert

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for today, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to high temperatures increasing energy demand and straining available power supplies. With excessive heat forecasted for much of the state, the grid operator is experiencing high demand, primarily from air conditioning use. Consumers are advised to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights. Californians should also avoid charging electric vehicles while the alert is in effect. Additional Flex Alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend as record-setting temperatures are predicted for much of the West. For information on Flex Alerts, and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

CARE Court proposal clears legislative hurdle, awaits Newsom signature

California is about to overhaul its approach to the dual crises of mental health and homelessness. Last week, state lawmakers passed a bill that will set up an all new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court. The program creates a new court system for people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders by allowing first responders, family members and others to refer individuals into a treatment plan approved by a judge and behavioral health specialists. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Veto of safe consumption bill means Gavin Newsom owns California’s overdose crisis

As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile. The right wing praise will soon turn to condemnation, however. That’s because — in the absence of any other solutions — Newsom’s veto saddles him with responsibility for the many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Blythe, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Gov. Newsom vetoes safe injection sites for San Francisco, LA and Oakland

In a marked shift from his previous stance, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would permit safe injection site pilot programs aimed at reducing outdoor drug use and overdose deaths. Newsom had previously supported such facilities, which have been implemented and studied in other overdose hot spots around the globe. The governor’s veto signaled to some that he has his sights set for a presidential bid. Senate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Carbon farming comes to California

When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
MARSHALL, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply

alifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled a broad strategy for bolstering the state’s water supply that includes targets to recycle more water, expand reservoir storage and collect more data on the amounts farmers use. Newsom warned that new strategies are essential because California’s water supply will shrink by 10% as climate change brings warmer, drier conditions throughout the state. The plan, however, has limited details, distant deadlines and does not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?

For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these sites heads to the governor’s desk, proponents are gearing up to make these injection sites a reality — and they hope a success — in the Golden State. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Nuclear Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Norcal Cannabis Company#Congress#Diablo#Pg E
San Francisco Examiner

The coming California megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter in the Pacific, near Hawaii. No one knows exactly when, but from the vast expanse of tropical air around the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

CalPERS seeks $1.8 million from former police chief in San Mateo County

In one of the largest “double-dipping” cases in recent memory, the state’s main pension fund is demanding that a former police chief return $1.8 million in “unlawful” retirement benefits he accrued while working in the tiny San Mateo county neighborhood of Broadmoor. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, claims in a case filed in administrative court that former Broadmoor Police Chief David Parenti was earning retirement benefits and a full-time salary simultaneously for more than a decade. CalPERS rules prohibit individuals from receiving...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Feds advance project connecting high-speed rail to the Bay Area — with a transfer

California’s initial high-speed rail segment from Merced to Bakersfield, currently under construction, has often been maligned as a “train to nowhere.” But while this line, slated to open by the end of the decade, would not reach the promised lands of San Francisco and Los Angeles, it may be more useful to Bay Area residents than they realize. Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $25 million grant...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Long mental health wait times at Kaiser may violate state law, says Sen. Wiener

Long wait times at Kaiser Permanente for mental health care are persistent and may violate a state law aimed at addressing the problem, according to testimony at a state Senate hearing this week. Kaiser patients and clinicians addressing the Select Committee on Mental Health and Addiction on Wednesday said getting a follow-up mental health appointment at Kaiser facilities throughout California could take up to 12 weeks. In some cases, no new appointment slots were available. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
303
Followers
146
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy