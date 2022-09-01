Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
fox4news.com
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room
DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
fox4news.com
Republican Tarrant County Judge endorses Democrat in Lt. Governor's race
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is a Republican, has endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas Lt. Governor. Collier is facing off against incumbent Dan Patrick in the race. Whitley, who announced last year that he will not seek a fifth term in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
fox4news.com
Police seek men who fled from crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for two people who fled on foot after the pickup truck they were in struck and killed a cyclist early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., when police said a female was riding a bicycle and crossing the road in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth...
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead
DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
Volunteers helping Haltom City homeowners affected by flooding
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Volunteers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention made their way to Haltom City Monday to help homeowners whose homes flooded during torrential rains last month. "Anything that is affected by floodwaters will mold as quick as one or two days," said team leader David Dean....
fox4news.com
H-E-B in Frisco to open Sept. 21
FRISCO, Texas - The wait is almost over, the new H-E-B in Frisco will open on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The highly-anticipated grocery store on 4800 Main Street has been under construction since breaking ground in June 2021. Customers who can't wait until Sept. 21 can schedule pickup orders starting at...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas
DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo closed for Labor Day due to storm damage
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday to clean up "significant" storm damage from over the weekend. Sunday afternoon a destructive line of storms tore down trees in and around North Texas, including the zoo. The Dallas Zoo says that broken limbs were scattered throughout the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Storms knock down trees, knock out power across North Texas
Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up from Sunday's storms. More than 10,000 Oncor customers were still without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.
fox4news.com
Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms
DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Labor Day forecast
Mother Nature could put a damper on your Labor Day plans. Monday's forecast looks nothing like what North Texans saw on Sunday afternoon, when a line of destructive storms tore down trees and flooded roads across the Metroplex. There is a 20% chance of storms with gusty winds on Monday,...
fox4news.com
Mordecai throws 4 TD passes, SMU routs North Texas 48-10
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 on Saturday night in Rhett Lashlee's debut as coach of the Mustangs. Mordecai's first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
Comments / 0