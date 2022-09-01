ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Allen, TX
City
Boyd, TX
Allen, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Police seek men who fled from crash that killed cyclist in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for two people who fled on foot after the pickup truck they were in struck and killed a cyclist early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., when police said a female was riding a bicycle and crossing the road in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead

DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cummings
fox4news.com

Volunteers helping Haltom City homeowners affected by flooding

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Volunteers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention made their way to Haltom City Monday to help homeowners whose homes flooded during torrential rains last month. "Anything that is affected by floodwaters will mold as quick as one or two days," said team leader David Dean....
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B in Frisco to open Sept. 21

FRISCO, Texas - The wait is almost over, the new H-E-B in Frisco will open on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The highly-anticipated grocery store on 4800 Main Street has been under construction since breaking ground in June 2021. Customers who can't wait until Sept. 21 can schedule pickup orders starting at...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Zoo closed for Labor Day due to storm damage

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday to clean up "significant" storm damage from over the weekend. Sunday afternoon a destructive line of storms tore down trees in and around North Texas, including the zoo. The Dallas Zoo says that broken limbs were scattered throughout the area...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lists Of Schools#Violent Crime#Fox#Allen High School#Curtis Middle School#Cps
fox4news.com

Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms

DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Labor Day forecast

Mother Nature could put a damper on your Labor Day plans. Monday's forecast looks nothing like what North Texans saw on Sunday afternoon, when a line of destructive storms tore down trees and flooded roads across the Metroplex. There is a 20% chance of storms with gusty winds on Monday,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Mordecai throws 4 TD passes, SMU routs North Texas 48-10

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 on Saturday night in Rhett Lashlee's debut as coach of the Mustangs. Mordecai's first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second quarter...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy